Brad Pitt and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon have moved in together

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, are playing house. The couple has reportedly moved in together, which is a sign that things are going strong between them and are very serious.



An exclusive Ramon source confirmed the exciting news with PEOPLE this week. The insider told the outlet that the move is recent, and they are cohabitating in his home. Things are going “very strong” and she is “happier than ever,” the source said.

They noted that she had not given up her place altogether. Of course, she may decide to keep her place for as long as possible, as you never know what can happen in a relationship.

The couple was first spotted in November 2022, with sources saying they were already dating for a few months before then.

Since then, they have remained a low-profile couple, only spotted at outings by paparazzi, and people are eagerly awaiting their red carpet debut.

Their last opportunity to hit the red carpet together was at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, where they honored his good friend, Bradley Cooper. But, Pitt, who made a speech, skipped out on the red carpet. He and Ramon were photographed inside, smiling happily.

©GrosbyGroup



Brad and Ines at the SBIFF

Ramon has helped him celebrate his birthday for the last two years. This year, for his big 60, he and the 34-year-old jetted to Paris for a three-day trip. When they returned, they had a party in Los Angeles, but it wasn’t all about the Benjamin Button star. Her birthday happens to be just the day after, so it was a joint celebration.

It’s the first big relationship for Pitt since his high-profile divorce from Angelina Jolie (2014-2019). The actor has been married twice, with his previous marriage to Jennifer Aniston (2005-2005).



We will have to wait and see if Pitt decides to put a ring on another woman’s finger for the third time, but considering how messy his divorce from Jolie has been, it wouldn’t be surprising if he decided against it. Eight years since their split, it still has not been finalized.

If things go well, considering their age gap, we could also see another Pitt baby in the future if Ramon has a yearning to have children.