Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper spent first Valentine’s Day in New York

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together. The two were spotted braving the cold while out in a walk in New York City.

©GrosbyGroup



Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper

Hadid and Cooper were photographed holding on to each other as they walked through the city. The two were bundled up for the weather and were wearing matching grey beanies. In the case of Cooper, he wore sweatpants, a black jacket, sneakers, and some sunglasses. Hadid a similar black outfit made out of a leather jacket, jeans, and some Adidas Samba shoes.

The pair first sparked dating rumors in October of last year, but kept their relationship hidden from cameras. It’s been only recently that the two have been photographed on various occasions together, showing that their relationship seems to be in a more serious place.

Over their time together, the two have gone on outings alongside various celebrities, including Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner, and more.

©GettyImages



Gigi Hadid in New York City

Cooper’s new home in Pennsylvania

Bradley Cooper recently bought a new home in Pennsylvania, located a few minutes away from Gigi Hadid’s mother’s place. According to the New York Post, the home is a 33 acre farm valued at $6.5 million. It has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, and was built in 1704, even though it’s been remodeled over the years.

The home is equipped with all manner of luxurious elements, including fireplaces, stone sinks, a fitness area, and a large living room.