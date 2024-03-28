Zayn Malik discusses why he and Gigi Hadid are raising their baby away from the spotlight

Zayn Malik is getting up for a new album release. The British singer, who tends to keep his personal life to himself, has been discussing his music and his daughter Khai with the press, sharing small tidbits of their life.

In a new interview, he shared why he decided to raise his and Gigi Hadid’s daughter away from the spotlight.

©GettyImages



Malik at a Tom Ford show in 2018

Malik discussed his life and his music with L’Oficiel, sharing that he spends most of his time at home, in rural Pennsylvania. “I’m quite an outdoorsy person—I did fall in love with the landscapes and serenity,” he said of the place.

“You get a lot of time to really think about things. And when I found out that my partner at the time was pregnant, I pretty quickly made up my mind that this would be a great place to raise a child because there's so much for her to do here,” he said. “So, we do spend a lot of time outside. We do the gardening. She likes to camp with me. We cook outside. We fish a little bit. And she’s really into it, too, so it makes it fun.”

Malik also shared that Khai is beginning to understand that he’s a performer, prompting some adorable exchanges. “She doesn’t come to the studio, but she’s starting to understand that Baba sings and Baba does music. She asks everybody, whenever there’s a song on the radio, ‘Is my Baba singing?’ But in front of me, she kind of gets shy about it,” he said.

Hadid’s opinion about keeping her daughter away from the spotlight

Gigi Hadid has also discussed why she prefers to keep Khai away from the spotlight. In a post shared on July 2021, she asked the press, and various fan accounts to blur her daughter’s face in order to protect her privacy.

"As our baby grows up we have to realize that we can't protect her from everything the way we wanted to and could when she was smaller," she wrote in an Instagram story. "Our wish is that she can choose how to share herself with the world when she comes of age, and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible, without worrying about a public image that she has not chosen. It would mean the world to us, as we take our daughter to see and explore NYC and the world, if you would PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE blur her face out of the images, if and when she is caught on camera."