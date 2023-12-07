What Zayn Malik and Irina Shayk really think about Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid are quickly becoming one of Hollywood’s hottest couples. The actor and model have been linked since early October, and their relationship has been getting more serious. One thing they have in common, is they are both parents with famous exes: Irina Shayk and Zayn Malik.

Anytime relationships end there is always interest in what the exes think about the situation. For the four celebrities, all they want is for everyone to be happy. A source told ET, “Gigi, Bradley, Irina, and Zayn are all in a place where they want each person to be happy and healthy.” Cooper shares their 6-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine with the model.

As for the former One Direction singer, who shares three-year-old Khai with Hadid, the source said his “priority is to have a good co-parenting relationship with Gigi.”

Irina and Gigi support Bradley Cooper’s latest venture

We don’t need sources to prove that there is nothing but love between Shayk and Cooper. She was one of the first people to visit his new Danny & Coop food truck in South Philly in NYC on Wednesday.

The truck is a partnership with Danny DiGiampietro, owner of Angelo’s Pizzeria. Shayk showed up with their daughter for a delicious Philly cheese steak and was one of his first customers.

Shayk, who was recently linked to Tom Brady, wasn’t the only one to visit him. Hadid rolled up an hour before her and was photographed enjoying one of the sandwiches.