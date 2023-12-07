Ben Affleck says Jennifer Lopez’s breastplate gave him Batman ‘flashbacks’

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck commanded another red carpet yesterday at Elle’s Women in Hollywood ceremony, where she was honored with the Icon Award. The singer, who has a new album, This is Me... Now, on the way, wore a bold and superhero-like metallic breastplate top that looked incredible.

At the event, Affleck, who famously played Batman, shared his opinion on the bold look, jokingly telling Variety when he first saw Lopez, he had “PTSD” because it gave him “flashbacks” to his Bat suit.

The Air star and director portrayed Bruce Wayne/Batman in five projects: Batman v. Superman, Suicide Squad, Justice League, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and The Flash.





The 51-year-old star, who recently enjoyed lunch with Seraphina, has opened up in the past about how uncomfortable the bat suit is. When he was initially attached to The Batman as the director he quipped to USA Today that if he was going to direct the film they would need it to be more comfortable.

“I know what it’s like to be in the suit,” Affleck told the outlet. “We’ll have to modify the suit to make it a little bit easier to put on and take off. When you are in it, you can be sweating, crazy, and exhausted, do your part and walk away.” The 2022 film ended up being directed by Matt Reeves.

JLo’s iconic evening

The 54-year-old icon reflected on her career while accepting the award. Despite not having an Oscar, Golden Globe, Grammy, SAG Award, BAFTA, Critics Choice, or Hollywood Film Award, Lopez pointed out that this was her fifth Icon Award.

She shared a moment of self-reflection, acknowledging that being an icon was the last thing she expected to be on her list of achievements as a little girl. “Of all the things that I thought I would grow up to be when I was a little girl, the last thing you know I was gonna have on my list was icon.”