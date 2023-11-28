Ben Affleck was all smiles enjoying lunch with his 14-year-old kid Seraphina in Los Angeles

Ben Affleck and his 14-year-old kid Seraphina were all smiles while having a casual lunch in Los Angeles. The Hollywood star was spotted spending quality time with Seraphina during the holidays, picking up some pizza for their family and friends after stopping at a bookstore.
The actor, who is known for keeping a serious look during public appearances, looked happier than ever while having a conversation with Seraphina and having fun during their outing. Ben looked cozy in a patterned sweater paired with tan pants and blue sneakers.
Meanwhile, Seraphina wore an oversized flannel over a green tee, a pair of cargo shorts, and white sneakers. The pair were photographed walking down the street, with Seraphina drinking from a soda cup and rocking short hair with red highlights.
Ben is known for being a proud dad, keeping a great relationship with his kids. The actor also shares 17-year-old daughter Violet and 11-year-old Samuel with Jennifer Garner. He is also known to spend time with his blended family with Jennifer Lopez, and maintaining a good relationship with Garner.
Most recently, Ben and JLo were seen driving their kids to school in their Rolls Royce. The actor drove the car and had a sweet moment with the kids, getting out of the car and hugging them before saying goodbye.
Just last week Ben was photographed spending some time with Seraphina at a skate park in Los Angeles. And while he didn’t bring a skateboard, he seemed to be ready to support Seraphina, who was very prepared, putting on knee pads when they arrived.