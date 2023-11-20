Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck drop off their kids on their Rolls Royce

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed driving their Rolls Royce in Los Angeles. The two were accompanied by his kids Samuel, 11, and Seraphina, 14.

©GrosbyGroup



Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

The two looked like they were in a great mood, with Affleck driving a Rolls Royce Ghost, a luxury vehicle valued at $450,000, and Lopez sitting on the passenger seat.

Affleck got out of the car and hugged his kids goodbye as he dropped them off in school. He wore jeans and a blue zip up hoodie. Lopez wore a cream colored turtleneck sweater, and wore her hair in a stylish bun.

©GrosbyGroup



Affleck and Lopez

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s joint family

Affleck and Lopez are in charge of a large blended family. Lopez shares twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Affleck shares Seraphina, Violet, and Samuel with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

According to an insider, the family gets along great. “Ben is healthy,” said an insider to the Daily Mail. “The drama of the past and the emotions of divorce are long gone and they are all making it work.”

“It is really a very happy co-parenting situation.” In regards to Lopez, the insider revealed she and Garner have a great and friendly relationship, and that Lopez helped Garner and Affleck get to a “better place” in their relationship.