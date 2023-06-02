Ben Affleck and his son Samuel go on a coffee run amidst family move

Ben Affleck and his son Samuel were spotted on a coffee run. The two were seen carrying various drinks as they left a Starbucks in Santa Monica.

The pair appeared to be in a good mood as they left the store, with Affleck wearing a cap, a white t-shirt, a blue puffer jacket, jeans, and some cool sneakers. He was carrying two coffee drinks and a snack. Samuel was wearing a green shirt and blue pants and walked behind his dad as the two boarded their car.

The sighting comes after the family has completed a move to a new home in Beverly Hills. Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez had been looking for a home over the past two years, visiting multiple places all over Beverly Hills. The pair ended up purchasing the home, which is called the Wallingford estate, for $60 million. It has 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a basketball court, a pool, a nail salon, a wine cellar, a whiskey lounge, a home theater, and more.

Lopez and Affleck married in 2022, having rekindled their romance in 2021. They married twice, once in Las Vegas, and a second time at Affleck’s estate in Georgia. “We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience, we’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things,” said Lopez of their connection to PEOPLE Magazine.