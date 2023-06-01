Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
After much searching, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have found their dream home. The couple has been on the lookout for a versatile and large home that can accomodate their lifestyle and family, and have finally purchased a mansion on Beverly Hills, Los Angeles. Scroll down to have a look:
RELATED:
Jennifer Lopez wears the perfect summer look during romantic date with Ben Affleck
Jennifer Lopez iconic Versace look makes cameo at the Cannes Film Festival
Jennifer Lopez’s latest outfit is the perfect example of ‘quiet luxury’
More about
Want more HOLA! USA News?
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!