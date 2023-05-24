Jennifer Lopez wears the perfect summer look during romantic date with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez looked effortlessly beautiful during her recent outing with her husband Ben Affleck. The couple walked hand in hand while doing some shopping in Los Angeles, enjoying the summer weather and sharing a romantic kiss.

The 53-year-old star wore a fun stripe pattern sundress featuring spaghetti straps and a square neckline. JLo paired the outfit with a brown purse, gold hoops, and rose-colored sunglasses. She also rocked a soft makeup look and wore her hair in a chic bun.

Meanwhile Ben stepped out in denim jeans, a beige shirt, Nike sneakers, and black sunglasses. The couple was photographed with their hands around each other, as they stopped for a quick kiss before crossing the street.

Jennifer is always showing off her incredible style no matter what the occasion is. From her glamorous red carpet looks to her everyday outfits, the performer continues to look fresh and sophisticated.

She recently joined one of the latest manicure trends at the premiere of her highly anticipated film ‘The Mother.’ The actress was spotted rocking the 90s supermodel manicure, which consists of medium-short nails, painted in a subtle nude or pink hue, and described as elegant, flattering, fresh, and paired perfectly with almost every outfit.

The actress looked stunning wearing a Brunello Cucinelli ensemble, which included a matching crop top, skirt, and coat. She completed the look with hidden heels, a white clutch, big earrings, and smokey glam makeup.