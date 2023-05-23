JLo, Ben Affleck, and Jennifer Garner attend Seraphina’s performance

Seraphina Affleck had some special faces at their performance on Saturday night. The 14-year-old, whose famous parents are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, had the support of their blended family.

©GrosbyGroup



Bennifer was all smiles amid rumors about their romance



Ben arrived at the show with his wife Jennifer Lopez and the twins she shares with Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian.Emme, who is Seraphina’s good friend, carried a bouquet while walking next to Ben.

After they left, the performance the couple was all smiles amid reports that there is trouble in paradise. The actress who starred in Netfilx’s The Mother, stunned in a red flowing dress.

The 13 Going on 30 went for a much more laid back look, wearing jeans, white sneakers, a grey shirt and a black jacket. She helped Seraphina carry some items back to their car and looked pleased with the evening.





Seraphina’s blended family

Garner and Lopez, who is filming a new movie, did not seem to cross paths. Seraphina’s sister Violet Afleck,17, was photographed giving Lopez a big hug. They were also photographed walking together, with Lopez holding her arm.

The only person in Seraphina’s family that didn’t seem to be at the show was their little brother Samuel. The 11-year-old may have had another commitment.

The teenager gained siblings when Bennifer said ‘I do’ in 2022. The couple will celebrate their first year anniversary this year in August. Seraphina and Emme have proved to be great friends, but the teens all live relatively private lives.

None of the famous teens have social media. Garner has been open in the past about her strict “no social media” rule with her kids. She told Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb on TODAY on April 11 for the kids to get on the apps, they’re going to need to provide evidence. “I just said to my kids, ‘Show me the articles that prove that social media is good for teenagers, and then we’ll have the conversation,‘” Garner said. “Find scientific evidence that matches what I have that says that it’s not good for teenagers, then we’ll chat.”

She said their oldest daughter Violet, who will turn 18 this year in December, is appreciative of the rule.