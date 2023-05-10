Jennifer Lopez gets emotional about raising teenagers Max and Emme: ‘My heart hurts’

Jennifer Lopez is sharing her experience as a mom of twins. The Hollywood star, who is always making quality time for her family, revealed how she feels about raising two teenagers, admitting that she is the “bad cop” at times.

During a recent interview on ‘The View,’ the actress talked about her personal life with her husband Ben Affleck, and her two 15-year-old kids Max and Emme, from her previous relationship with Marc Anthony.

Jennifer Lopez with Emme and Max on March, 2015.

“I remember my mom saying to me, ‘I’m always the bad guy, I got to discipline you,’” she said about her mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez. “And there is some truth to that. You get a little bit of the brunt of it.”

Jennifer went on to explain that her “heart hurts” sometimes, when she sees her kids “locked up in their rooms,” as she wants to spend time with them, adding, “Let’s hang out. I miss you!”

She continued, “I’m experiencing this now, you know we all experience it for the first time with our own kids. And you’re just like, ‘Oh, this is what she was talking about.’ This is the time where your kids don’t want to talk to you. And they’re kind of individuating from you.”

“And it’s all necessary. And intellectually, I understand it, but my heart, my heart hurts,” she concluded. The singer recently celebrated her twins’ birthday with an emotional tribute, “Happy birthday to my beautiful, brilliant coconuts,” she wrote. “I am so proud of you both in every single way. You bring so much joy and happiness to my heart and soul. I love you beyond forever.”