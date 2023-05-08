"AIR" World Premiere - Party©GettyImages
CELEBRITY COUPLES

Jennifer Lopez shared a relatable aspect of her relationship with Ben Affleck: ‘We make it work’

She also said that they are always holding hands because they like to be “very affectionate” with each other.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez is opening up about a very interesting but relatable dynamic of her relationship with Ben Affleck. The Hollywood star revealed the reason why she always walks a step behind the actor, while they are holding hands.

The actress explained that instead of walking side-by-side, they prefer to be a step behind him, referring to their height difference as the reason. “Ben is 6’3”, 6’4“, and I am tiny — I’m smaller. I’m like, 5’6”. But we make it work,“ she said during a recent interview on ‘Live with Kelly and Mark.’

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - July 02, 2022©GettyImages

She also said that they are always holding hands because they like to be “very affectionate” with each other. “He’s taller and his arm’s up, and I walk like a step behind, just to compensate,” Jennifer added, “Which I’m fine with.”

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who also agreed to be “arm-length incompatible,” said that they would try Jennifer and Ben’s techniques, as it seems to be a very common thing between couples.

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 3, 2022©GettyImages

Jennifer also said during an interview on Today that Ben is “a wonderful, wonderful father,” explaining that he is “a father figure to [Max and Emme] as well, because he has his own three beautiful children, and then there’s us.“

“He’s fantastic. He really steps up to the challenge of what that is and what that means,” she continued. “And they love him. They love him. And they appreciate him, and so do I.”

