Jennifer Lopez steps out in New York in head to toe animal print

Jennifer Lopez showed some love for animal prints this week in New York. The actress was spotted on her way to “Live with Kelly and Ryan,” wearing cheetah prints in all elements of her outfit.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Lopez in New York

Lopez was photographed on the outside of the show, wearing a long sleeve cheetah top and matching pants. She paired the look with a glowy makeup, maroon sunglasses, a small purse with cheetah prints and matching heels.

©GrosbyGroup



Jennifer Lopez in New York

Lopez is currently promoting her upcoming film, “The Mother,” a Netflix production and an action film. Over the past week, Lopez has attended various programs alongside her mother, Guadalupe Rodriguez, to promote her work.

In an appearance on “The Today Show,” Lopez spoke about how intense it was to make the film and how happy she was to be playing such a demanding part at this point in her career. “It’s amazing to do a role like this at this time of my life,” said Lopez. “It really is a big action drama. I’m doing all kinds of stuff. I was watching some of the BTS footage and was like ‘God, this was really intense.’”

“The Mother” follows Lopez as a retired assassin who’s forced to jump back into the business in order to protect her daughter. It’s directed by Niki Caro and premieres this May 12.

Related Video: 2023 Met Gala Theme Is Revealed Loading the player...