Jennifer Lopez is ready for Spring in black crop top and low rise pants

Jennifer Lopez is ready for the warm weather. The Hollywood star, who is enjoying some relaxing moments following the premiere of her musical project and documentary, is stepping out in some casual chic looks, showing off her toned abs and rocking one of her signature outfits.

JLo was photographed in Los Angeles after doing some shopping at a luxury shopping mall, looking comfortable in a cropped sweatshirt. She paired the look with low-rise, baggy sweatpants, and a pair of UGG boots.

Jennifer completed the look with a Hermès bag from her extensive collection and added some gold jewelry to her look. She styled her hair in loose waves and wore big sunglasses.

The singer was recently spotted enjoying a casual date with her husband Ben Affleck, wearing a similar casual ensemble, while going out for dinner and watching ‘Dune: Part 2.’ It seems JLo is finally taking some time for herself, as she had been working nonstop during her press tour for her latest project.

The star made multiple special appearances, including on talk shows and in a series of interviews ahead of the release of her film and her album. Jennifer also celebrated a special day with her twins Max and Emme, sharing some sweet photos and videos from their birthday, after surprising them with a trip to Japan.

“I’ve never seen Max so excited,” Jennifer says in one of the clips posted on Instagram, to which Emme replies; “I’ve never seen myself so excited.” The happy family did some traditional activities while in Japan, as well as sightseeing and enjoying traditional dishes together.