Jennifer Lopez elevates the coquette trend while in Paris

Jennifer Lopez elevates the coquette trend with a new hairstyle created by Chris Appleton. The hairstylist combed JLo’s honey-blonde hair in a sleek side part half up, half down with flipped ends. The 54-year-old Global Star wore her look in Paris, and complemented with a velvet bow barrette from NYC label Jennifer Behr.

The images also show Lopez wearing a quiet luxury look from Intimissimi. She rocked a skintight black cashmere turtleneck, ivory corset, and high-waisted ivory pants. She completed the look with gold chunky hoop earrings, bangles, and multiple rings.

©Agencies / Intimissimi / JLo



Jennifer Lopez rocks the coquette trend while in Paris

On January 24th, Lopez attended the Elie Saab Haute Spring/Summer 2024 show, in a green plunge dress with an intricate floral cape. JLo wore the same hairstile with a different bow.

Lopez is heading back to the stage

It was recently announced that the talented singer and actress will return to the stage as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live on February 3rd. Ayo Edebiri will host this highly anticipated event.

In addition to her upcoming performance, Lopez will also be taking on the role of producer for the new animated film Bob the Builder. This exciting project will feature Anthony Ramos as the title character’s voice.

According to Variety, the film’s plot revolves around Bob’s journey to Puerto Rico for a major construction job. Throughout the movie, audiences will follow Bob as he confronts several challenges related to the island and learns to appreciate the value of building. The film will celebrate the rich cultural heritage of the Caribbean Latin nations and their people, focusing on the vibrant and colorful textures that define this unique region.