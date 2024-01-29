Jennifer Lopez turns up the heat in black bikini and nude mini skirt for new music video: WATCH

Jennifer Lopez is getting fans excited for her new music era. The Hollywood star has released her new music video featuring Grammy nominee Latto, showcasing some stunning looks and incredible visuals in her latest project.

The 54-year-old singer can be seen wearing a chic black bikini, showing off her figure while walking poolside with a bottle of her cocktail brand DeLola. Jennifer sings along to the lyrics while posing in the all-black ensemble, including gold hoop earrings and a black hat, before getting wet in an outdoor shower.

The new music video shows Jennifer performing an intricate choreography with her backup dancers. The star wore a nude corset with a matching mini skirt, and a red top, paired with a pearl necklace and brown heeled boots.

JLo can also be seen wearing a semi-sheer all-white ensemble while singing in a bed with New York City as the perfect background, before showing her next look, matching in an all-red look with the rapper. Jennifer wears another semi-sheer dress in red, while Latto wears a red trenchcoat and matching heels.

But these are not her only wardrobe changes, as the singer went on to wear a nude bra and black latex pants while dancing on a billboard with neon lights.

Fans of the musician praised her for her stunning looks following the release of the music video. “Two queens! let’s go!” one person commented, while someone else wrote, “Just made my day you look FIRE.”

Jennifer has been off to a great start this year, promoting her new musical project and film, which is set to be released on Amazon Prime Video, and attending Paris Couture Week, stealing the show for her recent fashion moments.