Jennifer Lopez is co-charing the 2024 Met Gala, but she doesn’t know what to wear yet

With the Met Gala just around the corner, all eyes are on Jennifer Lopez as she gears up to co-host the prestigious event alongside Anna Wintour. In a recent video shared on Vogue’s Instagram, Lopez gives us a glimpse into her preparations for “the biggest night in fashion.” However, amidst all the excitement, the multi-talented star faces some significant decisions before stepping onto the iconic Met Gala red carpet.

Lopez radiates enthusiasm as she discusses her involvement in the event, emphasizing the honor it is to be asked to co-host alongside the editor-in-chief of Vogue. The Met Gala isn’t just a glamorous affair and a significant fundraiser for the museum, adding weight to the occasion and making Lopez’s role even more meaningful.

In the video, Lopez is surrounded by mannequins, each adorned with different sketches representing potential looks for the evening. Her infectious smile suggests a mix of excitement and contemplation as she reveals, “I have a few different sketches. I’m still deciding.” The actress-singer reveals her spontaneous approach to fashion, confessing, “I’m also one of those people who chooses at the last minute.”

For Lopez, the Met Gala isn’t just about attending—it’s about making a statement. “That is the night for looks!” she exclaims enthusiastically, emphasizing the importance of delivering a show-stopping ensemble that will undoubtedly be remembered long after the event ends.

Who are the co-chairs for the 2024 edition of the Met Gala?

The details for this year’s much-awaited Met Gala have been announced. The celebrity guests will celebrate “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The 2024 edition of this exclusive event will have some of the most popular stars as co-chairs.

In addition to Jennifer Lopez, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced this year’s Costume Institute Benefit and will welcome Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Zendaya, and Anna Wintour as co-chairs. The Benefit (or The Met Gala) takes place annually on the first Monday in May. It marks the opening of The Costume Institute’s spring exhibition. The event provides the department primary funding for annual exhibitions, publications, acquisitions, operations, and capital improvements.