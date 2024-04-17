Zendaya confirms Met Gala attendance after five years away from fashion’s biggest night

The anticipation intensifies as the big night of the 2024 Met Gala approaches. All eyes are on Zendaya, the multi-talented star of “Euphoria” and fashion icon. After a five-year hiatus from the iconic event, she is ready to make her grand return, and this time, she’s not just attending—she’s co-chairing.

In an exclusive interview with E! News at the premiere of “Challengers” in Los Angeles, Zendaya teased fans with hints of what’s to come on May 6th. “We have some ideas,” she revealed with a smile, indicating that she is working alongside her stylist, Law Roach. “It felt like the right time to try to go back to the Met,” she explained, hinting at the significance of this year’s event.

The Met Gala holds a special place in Zendaya’s heart. Five years ago, she made headlines with her unforgettable Cinderella moment, and now, as she prepares to co-host, she acknowledges the honor it entails. “Obviously, it’s an honor,” she expressed humbly.

Zendaya and Law Roach arrive for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York. The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2019 theme is “Camp: Notes on Fashion” inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on Camp”.

Zendaya’s involvement in the gala extends beyond her role as co-chair. She is poised to bring her signature style and creativity to the “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”-themed affair. “Law and I, obviously, we’ve been working together for many years, and we’ve been doing themed dressing since ‘Greatest Showman’,” Zendaya shared.

As the 2024 Met Gala countdown begins, anticipation builds for Zendaya’s triumphant return to the fashion world’s biggest stage.

Who are the co-chairs for the 2024 edition of the Met Gala?

The details for this year’s much-awaited Met Gala have been announced. This year, the celebrity guests will celebrate “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. The 2024 edition of this exclusive event will have some of the most popular stars as co-chairs.

In addition to Zendaya, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced this year’s Costume Institute Benefit and will welcome Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez, and Anna Wintour as co-chairs. The Benefit (or The Met Gala) takes place annually on the first Monday in May. It marks the opening of The Costume Institute’s spring exhibition. The event provides the department primary funding for annual exhibitions, publications, acquisitions, operations, and capital improvements.