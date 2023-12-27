North West, the 10-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, got people talking on Christmas Eve with her fashion choice. The young fashionista decided to pay tribute to her father by donning his stylish Balmain jacket, which he wore at the 2016 Met Gala.

The jacket featured a striking design that turned heads on the red carpet, and North West seemed to have inherited her father’s sense of style.