Sasha Obama shows off relaxed Boho style in Los Angeles

Sasha Obama looked stylish and super cool over the past weekend. The youngest daughter or Barack and Michelle Obama was photographed in Los Angeles, wearing a comfortable outfit perfect for every day occasions yet still showcasing her preference for eye-catching fashion and over the top accessories.

©GrosbyGroup



Sasha Obama in Los Angeles

Photos captured Sasha leaving a nail salon in Los Angeles. She wore a maroon tight top that she paired with a jean jacket and a colorful skirt with various patterns on it. She wore some heeled flip flops and accessorized the look with a large black handbag, some bangle-style bracelets and some oversized reading glasses.

A closer look showcased her elaborate and stylish manicure, which is made up of long nails with black tips.

©GrosbyGroup



Sasha Obama in Los Angeles

Sasha and Malia Obama’s recent party in New York

Sasha and Malia Obama are both based in Los Angeles, yet they often travel to different parts of the country to attend some prestigious events. Earlier this month, the sisters made a trip to New York to attend a Saturday Night Live afterparty alongside Emma Stone, that episode’s host, and plenty of the show’s writers and performers.

The party was hosted at L’Avenue at Saks, and was done in order to celebrate Stone’s fifth time hosting the comedy show. According to reports, the Obama sisters were spotted hanging out with Marcello Hernandez and other SNL cast members.