Sasha and Malia Obama party with Emma Stone at SNL afterparty

Sasha and Malia Obama made a trip to the East Coast for a special occasion. The sisters attended the Saturday Night Live after party hosted at L’Avenue at Saks, where Emma Stone was celebrating her fifth time hosting the comedy show.

The news were first reported by Page Six, which claims that the Obama sisters hung out with Marcello Hernandez and some of the SNL cast members in attendance. Stone reportedly showed up to the party wearing her Five-Timers Club jacket, a gift for hosts who’ve hosted the program over five times. She’s hosted the program in the years 2010, 2011, 2016 and 2019.

Stone attended the party with her husband Dave McCary, whom she met on SNL when he was one of the show’s writers. “Emma chatted with friends and partygoers,” said the source. More info reveals that other party guests included Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez.

Is Sasha Obama moving?

Over the past year, Sasha and Malia Obama have been living in Los Angeles. Some photos shared in late October suggest Sasha might be moving or that she was renovating her living space. Photographs showed her shopping for UPS boxes in Los Angeles, and was seen carrying them towards her vehicle.

Sasha looked comfortable for the occasion, wearing some comfortable yet stylish flip flops, baggy pants, and a black top. Rounding out the look were some large reading glasses. She wore her hair long and braided.