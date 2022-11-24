Marcello Hernandez talks about his new SNL gig & his love of soccer

Marcello Hernandez is Saturday Night Live’s newest recruit. The comedy show, which has aired over 900 episodes and is one of the longest-running network television programs in the U.S., is one of the most prestigious jobs a comedian can have. SNL is often a platform for comedians to move on to bigger and better things, from TV series to Hollywood movies.

Hernandez is breaking ground in more ways than one. Not only is he young and vibrant, occupying an empty-Pete Davidson-like space, but he’s also Latino, making comedy that remains accessible but wholly personal. His jokes and commentary on Latinos and our culture have been recurring topics in his SNL skits, which have tackled the specific flavor of Latino athletes and Latino politicians.

To celebrate the world cup, Hernandez is partnering up with McDonald’s, providing his own version of World Cup commentary on his social media accounts. For him, it’s more than an opportunity to make good jokes and eat fries and burgers. In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA, Hernandez talked about his relationship with soccer, his comedy career, and his time on Saturday Night Live.