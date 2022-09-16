NBC Universal welcomes Marcello Hernandez to the Saturday Night Live cast alongside Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. The Cuban and Dominican descent actor will debut on the legendary show during the season premiere episode set to air on October 1 on NBC and streaming live on Peacock. SNL will continue with live performances on Oct. 8 and Oct. 15.

Born on August 19, the Miami native comedian, writer and actor was selected as a Just for Laughs New Face of Comedy in 2022.

©Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC



Cuban and Dominican descent actor Marcello Hernandez joins the cast of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Molly Kearney also joins the cast of SNL for their first season. The Cleveland native was selected for Comedy Central’s “Up Next” showcase in 2019. They can be seen in Amazon’s “A League of Their Own” and Disney+’s “The Mighty Ducks.”

In addition, Longfellow has been featured on Netflix’s “Introducing ...” showcase and NBC’s “Bring the Funny.” He was also selected as one of TBS’s “Comics to Watch” for the 2017 New York Comedy Festival. At the same time, Walker was selected for Comedy Central’s “Up Next” showcase in 2017. He has written for Freeform’s “Everything’s Trash” and Netflix’s “Big Mouth.”

©Mary Ellen Matthews/NBC



Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker

Recently Saturday Night Live won the 2022 Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety Sketch Series. The American late-night live television sketch comedy and variety show created by Lorne Michaels is the most Emmy nominated show in history. It holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short form series).