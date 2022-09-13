All the celebrities and shows who won a 2022 Emmy Award
All the actors and shows who won a 2022 Emmy Award

Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the show had comedic moments

By Shirley Gómez -New York

The 74th Emmy Awards successfully celebrated the best in television, on Monday, September 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the show had comedic moments; however, Dreamgirls actress Sheryl Lee Ralph stole the flashes after winning best supporting comedy actress for “Abbott Elementary.”

The star looked stunning when acepting the award, and instead of delivering just a lengthy speech, she chose to bless the audience by belting “Endangered Species” by Dianne Reeves.

74th Primetime Emmys - Show©GettyImages
Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “Abbott Elementary” onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Many other celebs went home with a statuette; find below the 2022 Emmy Award winners list.

Outstanding drama series

“Succession” *WINNER

Outstanding comedy series

“Ted Lasso” *WINNER

Outstanding limited series

“The White Lotus” *WINNER

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series


Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” *WINNER

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Zendaya, “Euphoria” *WINNER

HBO Emmy's Party 2022 - Arrivals©GettyImages
Zendaya attends the HBO Emmy’s Party 2022 at San Vicente Bungalows on September 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” *WINNER

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Julia Garner, “Ozark” *WINNER

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” *WINNER

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Jean Smart, “Hacks” *WINNER

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series


Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” *WINNER

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series


Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” *WINNER

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” *WINNER


Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” *WINNER

74th Primetime Emmy Awards - Deadline Room©GettyImages
Winner in the category of Outstanding Lead Actress in A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie: The Dropout, Amanda Seyfried won an Emmy at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, 2022

Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie

Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus” *WINNER

Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” *WINNER

Outstanding reality/competition series


“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” *WINNER

74th Primetime Emmy Awards - Governors Ball©GettyImages
Lizzo walks through the Governors Ball at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Monday, September 12, 2022
Outstanding variety talk series

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” *WINNER


Outstanding variety sketch series

“Saturday Night Live” *WINNER

