All the actors and shows who won a 2022 Emmy Award

The 74th Emmy Awards successfully celebrated the best in television, on Monday, September 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the show had comedic moments; however, Dreamgirls actress Sheryl Lee Ralph stole the flashes after winning best supporting comedy actress for “Abbott Elementary.”
The star looked stunning when acepting the award, and instead of delivering just a lengthy speech, she chose to bless the audience by belting “Endangered Species” by Dianne Reeves.
Many other celebs went home with a statuette; find below the 2022 Emmy Award winners list.
Outstanding drama series
“Succession” *WINNER
Outstanding comedy series
“Ted Lasso” *WINNER
Outstanding limited series
“The White Lotus” *WINNER
Outstanding lead actor in a drama series
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” *WINNER
Outstanding lead actress in a drama series
Zendaya, “Euphoria” *WINNER
Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series
Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” *WINNER
Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series
Julia Garner, “Ozark” *WINNER
Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series
Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” *WINNER
Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series
Jean Smart, “Hacks” *WINNER
Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series
Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” *WINNER
Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series
Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” *WINNER
Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” *WINNER
Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie
Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” *WINNER
Outstanding supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie
Murray Bartlett, “The White Lotus” *WINNER
Outstanding supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie
Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus” *WINNER
Outstanding reality/competition series
“Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” *WINNER
Outstanding variety talk series
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” *WINNER
Outstanding variety sketch series
“Saturday Night Live” *WINNER