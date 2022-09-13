All the actors and shows who won a 2022 Emmy Award

The 74th Emmy Awards successfully celebrated the best in television, on Monday, September 13, 2022, in Los Angeles. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the show had comedic moments; however, Dreamgirls actress Sheryl Lee Ralph stole the flashes after winning best supporting comedy actress for “Abbott Elementary.”

The star looked stunning when acepting the award, and instead of delivering just a lengthy speech, she chose to bless the audience by belting “Endangered Species” by Dianne Reeves.

©GettyImages



Sheryl Lee Ralph accepts Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for “Abbott Elementary” onstage during the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

Many other celebs went home with a statuette; find below the 2022 Emmy Award winners list.

Outstanding drama series

“Succession” *WINNER

Outstanding comedy series

“Ted Lasso” *WINNER

Outstanding limited series

“The White Lotus” *WINNER

Outstanding lead actor in a drama series

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” *WINNER

Outstanding lead actress in a drama series

Zendaya, “Euphoria” *WINNER

©GettyImages



Zendaya attends the HBO Emmy’s Party 2022 at San Vicente Bungalows on September 12, 2022 in West Hollywood, California.

Outstanding supporting actor in a drama series

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession” *WINNER

Outstanding supporting actress in a drama series

Julia Garner, “Ozark” *WINNER

Outstanding lead actor in a comedy series

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso” *WINNER

Outstanding lead actress in a comedy series

Jean Smart, “Hacks” *WINNER

Outstanding supporting actor in a comedy series

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso” *WINNER

Outstanding supporting actress in a comedy series

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” *WINNER

Outstanding lead actor in a limited series or TV movie

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” *WINNER

Outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” *WINNER