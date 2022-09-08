Selena Gomez, Diego Luna, Ariana DeBose and more stars to present the 2022 Emmy Awards

The 74th annual Primetime Emmy Awards are almost here! And as we prepare to watch some of our favorite stars for the special night, some details of the ceremony have been revealed.

Selena Gomez, Diego Luna, Kelly Clarkson, and Ariana DeBose are among the list of celebrities getting ready to take the stage to present the awards.

The list of presenters will include Will Arnett, Angela Bassett, Vanessa Bayer, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana DeBose, Taye Diggs, Hannah Einbinder, Selena Gomez, Mariska Hargitay, Squid Game’s Jung Ho-yeon & Lee Jung-jae, Jimmy Kimmel, Diego Luna, Christopher Meloni, Seth Meyers, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Jean Smart, Kerry Washington and Natalie Zea.

Airing live on Monday September 12 at 8pm ET and 5pm PT, viewers will have the opportunity to watch on NBC and for the popular streaming service Peacock.

Taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the 3-hour entertaining event will be hosted by none other than ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Kenan Thompson.

There will be a total of 118 awards in 25 categories. Including best drama, comedy and limited series, some of the fan-favorite shows this year have been ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Squid Game,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Succession,’ among others.