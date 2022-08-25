2022 Emmy Awards: What to expect about the upcoming ceremony

The 74th Emmy Awards are among us! And while this time the highly anticipated ceremony will be happening on Monday instead of Sunday, NBC is promising viewers a 3-hour entertaining event, beginning at 8 p.m. EDT.

Hosted by none other than ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Kenan Thompson, the show will be available to stream live on NBC and Peacock.

Taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, there will be a total of 118 awards in 25 categories. Including best drama, comedy and limited series, some of the fan-favorite shows this year have been ‘Ted Lasso,’ ‘Squid Game,’ ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Succession,’ among others.

More than 17,000 voting members of the TV academy will be choosing the winners, deciding who will take home the coveted acting awards, which include lead, supporting and guest actors.