‘SNL’ star Kenan Thompson set to host the 2022 Emmy Awards

The 2022 Emmy Awards have announced their host for the highly anticipated night! And it is none other than ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Kenan Thompson, known for being an incredible comedian and the longest-running cast member of the popular TV show.

NBC took the time to find the perfect host for the televised event, which is set to air September 12, and will be available to stream on Peacock as well.

The 44-year-old Hollywood star revealed he is thrilled to be hosting the Emmys this year. “Being a part of this incredible evening where we honor the best of the television community is ridiculously exciting, and to do it on NBC — my longtime network family — makes it even more special.”

He continued the statement by saying that, “Like all TV fans, I can’t wait to see the stars from my favorite shows.”

There’s no doubt Kenan is one of the most beloved comedians, successfully gaining over the hearts of generations since he first started his career in the entertainment industry. We can’t wait to see what he has prepared for the long awaited night, as he also has plenty of experience as a host over the years, including the the 2021 Kids’ Choice Awards and the 47th People’s Choice Awards.