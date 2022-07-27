Why Christina Ricci prefers losing in her Emmy category: ‘I could just go home’

Christina Ricci has had a successful career in Hollywood, starring in many iconic roles since she started working in the film industry at a young age, and while she is an experienced actress, Christina is not very comfortable with receiving a lot of attention.

During a recent conversation with Anna Faris on her podcast ‘Unqualified’ the actress, who recently praised Jenna Ortega for her upcoming role as Wednesday Addams, shared her thoughts on her recent Emmy nomination for her role in the popular TV series ‘Yellowjackets.’

“I hate public speaking so much, that I would rather lose then have to give a speech. So literally, I’ve been in the audience and just been, like, ‘No, not me. Not me. Please not me,’” Christina confessed, explaining that there are other things that come with the profession that she is not quite comfortable with.

“I’m not very comfortable actually with attention. I don’t like it. I don’t need a lot of attention. I like acting, but I don’t like, you know, doing photo shoots and stuff. And I’m just, half the time I’m like, ‘All right. Well, I could just go home,’” Christina said on the podcast.

“I need to get past that,” she continued. “My husband was like, “But that’s terrible. That means you’re always gonna get in your own way of succeeding if you’re like, ‘You know what? It’s okay ’cause success means I’ll have to, like, do something I’m uncomfortable with. So no, no. We’ll just … I’ll just stay here at the table.‘” So I don’t know.“