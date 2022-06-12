Christina Ricci praises Jenna Ortega as the new Wednesday Addams

Christina Ricci supports this generation’s Wednesday Addams. Ricci, who played the character in 1991’s “The Addams Family” spoke about Jenna Ortega and praised the direction of the new Netflix series, where she’ll make a special appearance.

Ricci spoke with Variety and discussed what it felt like to return to The Addams Family and to see a new actor step into Wednesday Addams’s shoes. “It’s super fun. I loved working with Tim [Burton]. I worked with Gwendolyn Christie, it was amazing. And Jenna is incredible,” she said. “I saw some of the wardrobe photos before I went [to set] so I knew [what she looked like in character] and I was like, it’s such a great modern take on Wednesday. It’s so true tonally to the heart and soul of [the original], but it’s then it’s incredibly modern and it’s great.”

The new series is called “Wednesday” and is the first Addams Family project that centers on the character of Wednesday. While Christina Ricci played Addams as a young girl in two movies, the new series follows Wednesday as a teen, as she attends Nevermore Academy and tries to get a grip on her new psychic abilities.

Ricci’s role is yet to be revealed, but the cast is rounded out by impressive talent, including Catherine Zeta-Jonesand Luis Guzman as Wednesday’s parents, Morticia and Gomez Addams. The series was created by Al Gough and Miles Millar, while Tim Burton acts as series producer and will direct a variety of episodes.

Christina Ricci is currently starring and campaigning for the critically acclaimed series “Yellowjackets,” which soon starts shooting its second season. Ricci is set to compete in the supporting actress category for her as Misty.