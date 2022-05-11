Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega will continue the fight against Ghostface in ‘Scream 6’

Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding will continue the storyline in horror hit film Scream 6.

According to Spyglass Media and Paramount Pictures, the four actors are on board and ready to bring back their characters to life after starring in the fifth installment of the franchise created by Kevin Williamson and Wes Craven.

©GettyImages



Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding

The reboot includes a new generation of slashers and targets but without forgetting the original characters played by Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette.

©GettyImages



ctors Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette arrive at the world premiere of The Weinstein Company’s “Scre4m” presented by AXE Shower at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre on April 11, 2011 in Hollywood, California.

The stars will continue the fight against Ghostface and begin shooting their scenes this summer. James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will co-write the screenplay once again, while Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will direct the movie.

Although the plot details are still unknown, the franchise informed that Scream 6 “continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.”

It is reported that the film will have its theatrical release on March 31, 2023.