First look at Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams: Watch the new teaser!

Jenna Ortega is showing fans of the Addams Family that she definitely has what it takes to portray the iconic character of Wednseday Addams in the upcoming Netflix series! The 19-year-old actress is qucikly becoming a horror movie star following her role in ‘You,’ ‘Scream,’ ‘X,’ ‘The Babysitter’ and ‘Insidious.’

The streaming platform has released an official teaser of ‘Wednesday’ starring Ortega as the only daughter of parents Gomez and Morticia. The actress also took to social media to show a behind the scenes photo on the set of the series.

In the teaser Jenna can be seen in full costume, braiding her hair and walking into the camera. “A twisted new series from the mind of Tim Burton,” the last frame of the clip shows.

“In the series, Wednesday attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago,” Deadline reports.

Fans of the character can expect to see Wednesday attending Nevermore Academy and getting into complex relationships with the other students.

And while the show is focused on Wednesday, the rest of the Addams family will be seen on the small screen, with Catherine Zeta-Jones portraying Morticia, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Victor Dorobantu playing ‘Thing,’ Isaac Ordonez playing Wednesday’s brother Pugsley in a recurring role and George Burcea playing the family manservant Lurch.