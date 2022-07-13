Lizzo shares her excitement to achieve first Emmy nomination

Lizzo is officially an Emmy nominee! The successful rapper is sharing her excitement after achieving her first Emmy Award nomination in the Outstanding Competition Program category.

The singer was thrilled to learn that her reality series ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ was included in the list of nominees, immediately sharing the good news with fans and followers on social media.

“WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS IS EMMY NOMINATED. my grrrls. we didn’t do this for awards, we did this for ourselves. For the lives we touched making this... To shake up the industry... and show the world how BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED WE AREEEEE!” Lizzo wrote on Instagram alongside a video with the cast of the show.

The musician also revealed that her new album ‘Special’ will be released on Friday. “BIG GRRRLS ARE BOOKED, BLESSED AND BUSY. YOU BETTA WATCH OUT! Thank you @televisionacad we’ll be there with bells on!” she added.

Amazon Studio also congratulated Lizzo for her nomination, alongside the rest of the shows included in different categories. “It’s a proud morning over here. Congrats to all recipients of the 37 Emmy awards in the Prime Video family.”

Taking place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 12, ‘Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls’ will be competing against ‘The Amazing Race,’ ‘Nailed It!,’ ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race,’ ‘Top Chef,’ and ‘The Voice’