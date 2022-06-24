See Pics: Lizzo debuts new look for her drag persona ‘Amazonia Prime’

Lizzo is having a lot of fun this Pride month! The acclaimed singer recently debuted her drag persona ‘Amazonia Prime’ after making a special appeareance during the Night of 1,000 Lizzos at the popular West Hollywood bar ‘Heart.’

The singer joined the rest of the performers, including RuPaul’s Drag Race star Kornbread, making the fans go crazy after making her grand entrance and performing for the crowd.

©Lizzo on Instagram





And while the singer didn’t explain the reason behind her drag name, it seems to be a reference to Amazon Prime.

“Y’all don’t understand…. I WAS LIVING MY LIPSYNC DREAM LAST NIGHT! Thank you Kornbread for putting on such a beautiful night of 1000 LIZZOS. I felt all of the (much needed!) love and appreciation to all the queens.. I LOVE U SO MUCH. Y’all made a b-tch cry up there xoxo,” the singer wrote on Instagram after having the time of her life at the event.

©Lizzo on Instagram





Lizzo shared some photos of her stunning look, wearing a black and yellow leather cheerleader outfit, with a bedazzled belt and her name displayed across the dress. The singer completed her look by rocking over the top make-up, big hair, a contoured nose and perfectly shaped eyebrows.