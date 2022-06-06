Lizzo defends Harry Styles following Liam Payne’s controversial comments

Lizzo is showing support for her friend Harry Styles, following Liam Payne’s controversial comments about their time together in the fan favorite band One Direction.

And while the rapper didn’t mention Harry specifically, fans of the record breaking artist pointed out their friendship, including their recent performance at Coachella, where they did an incredible duet of ‘What Makes You Beautiful.’

“I don’t know who lied to that poor boy, but we all know he was not the frontman,” Lizzo said on TikTok, directly referring to Payne’s latest comment on his interview with Logan Paul, in which he said his solo debut had been the most succesful in comparison to the rest of the former band members.

“From what I’ve heard part of the reason One Direction was made was because of Simon’s promise to me. That in two years, I’ll make this work for you,” the singer said in the interview, adding that Simon Cowell “kind of started with my face and worked out around the rest. I’ve never told this story before.”

He also detailed an altercation backstage while being in the band, “There was one moment where there was an argument backstage and one member in particular threw me up a wall,” Liam revealed, “So I said to him, ‘If you don’t remove those hands there’s a high likelihood you’ll never use them again.’”

Payne went on to apologize following online criticism, with fans of Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Styles describing his comments as “delusional.”

“They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to — but listening back maybe I didn’t articulate myself as well as I could have,” the singer said in his apology, adding, “I wouldn’t normally comment on this stuff but when its your family it’s hard to let it slide.”