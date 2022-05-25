Julia Roberts details ‘sweet and charming’ encounter with Harry Styles

Julia Roberts has shared the first encounter she had with Harry Styles, revealing that she was surprised by the succesful singer after meeting him during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres.

“It was backstage at the ‘Ellen Show’, and he was the guest on after me,” the Hollywood star recalled, confessing that “he was as sweet and charming as a young man could be.”

“I was really, I was quite taken with his fine manners and he’s very charming,” the acclaimed actress admitted, after her brief encounter with Styles.

Roberts recently reunited with George Clooney, as they previously worked together in the 2001 movie ‘Ocean’s Eleven,’ to film a new project titled ‘Ticket to Paradise.’

“It is a romantic comedy,” the actress revealed, explaining that Clooney plays her ex-husband in the movie, “I think it’s so funny and George is so funny and George and I together, it’s probably going to be terrible because there’s too much potential for it to be great, it’ll just implode on it itself. I think that should be the commercial for the movie: ‘It’s probably going to be terrible.’ I’m so glad my publicist is on a plane right now.”

Harry Styles is currently enjoying the success of her new album, and he even revealed he was inspired by Billie Eilsih to take the next step in his musical career.