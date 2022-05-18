How Billie Eilish helped Harry Styles take the next step in his career: ‘I’m very grateful’

Harry Styles is sharing his appreciation for fellow musician Billie Eilish, revealing that it was her who “broke the spell” of him feeling lost as a young artist, making the transition into stardom and becoming one of the most successful singers.

He also explained that he was not sure if he could gain success after being in the fan-favorite band One Direction, confessing that he struggled with thinking about still being relevant, as he wanted to take the next step in his career.

“For a while, it was like, ‘How do you play that game, of like, remaining exciting?’ And I just had a moment where I felt like, ‘OK, we’re not the same thing.’ And in the same vein of, like, ‘You’re not always going to be the kind of young thing,’ I was like, ‘OK, I would really like to think about who I would like to be as a musician.’”

The 28-year-old artist, who is enjoying the success of his new project, says he is “incredibly thankful to her,” and while he still has not been able to talk to her about what she represents for him, he is definitely inspired by her, adding that Billie “just totally broke the spell” for him in a way that he is “very grateful for.”

“I definitely had a really big moment, I think, when Billie Eilish kind of first blew up. I think being in the band, I’d always felt like … it was fun and exciting because we were young. And I had a moment, seeing her do this at such a young age, where I felt like, ‘I’m not that young anymore,’” he admitted.