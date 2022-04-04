Harry Styles breaks Spotify record for most-streamed song in single day with 8.6 million streams

Harry Styles is coming stronger than ever! The British singer broke a new Spotify record just one day after releasing his latest single ‘As It Was’ from his upcoming album ‘Harry’s House.’

Spotify announced the singer’s achievement, with his new single becoming the most-streamed song in the United States in a single day. This incredible record was previously held by Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Drivers License’ with 8 million streams, and now Harry is on top with 8.3 million streams.

His new single has also been streamed globally, with 21.6 million streams, surpassing Annita’s ‘Envolver’ with 8.6 million streams in a single day.

Fans of the singer are sharing their excitement for Harry’s highly anticipated performance in Coachella, and his third album which is set to be released May 20. Harry also released a music video for ‘As It Was,’ with 24 million views in one day, and it seems there are more visuals coming, as he previously posted a teaser with different easter eggs.

“Directing a Harry Styles video was a bucket list dream come true for me as he’s my favorite performer,” Director Tanu Muino said in reference to the new single, explaining that the project was “bittersweet as it was one of the happiest days of my life, but on the second day of the shoot, my country Ukraine was invaded so you can imagine the insane emotions we had while shooting.”

Me and my team from Ukraine poured so much love into this video and you can see it on screen. It will be a music video I will never forget and now I can happily retire,” she shared.