Harry Styles’ new album: Everything we know about ‘Harry’s House’

Harry Styles is getting ready for the release of his third album! The singer revealed the name and the release date, with fans sharing their excitement all over social media.

‘Harry’s House’ is set to be released May 20, just in time for spring, and right after his performance in Coachella. And while many details about the upcoming album are still under wraps, fans of the artist can expect 13 new tracks, which is more than his previous two records.

It seems Harry was also inspired with one of Joni Mitchell’s songs named ‘Harry’s House,’ with the legendary singer taking to Twitter to show her support and approval.

The cover art has also been released, showing Harry standing on the ceiling of an upside-down room, also promising to include various ballads on the album, including a snippet that can be heard in his new teaser video, where he can be seen stepping into a theater stage, decorated with the facade of a big yellow house.

©Columbia Records





The teaser also shows different short clips, including flowers, fireworks, busy city streets and hot-air balloons, which could be some of the visual elements used in upcoming music videos from ‘Harry’s House.’

Rumors of his third album have been going around social media for a while, after fans spotted the singer filming a music video in central London, with cameras following him, as he lounged on a giant bed.

He is also expected to announce tour dates following the spring release of ‘Harry’s House,’ and we are absolutely sure this will be another successful project for the singer, as he received multiple awards on his previous albums ‘Harry Styles and ‘Fine Line.’