Harry Styles’ dangerous stalker hit with new charges after breaking into his home and assaulting a woman

Harry Styles has been the victim of a break-in, after a man who was previously convicted of stalking the famous singer, was reportedly hit with new charges, entering into his home without authorization and assaulting someone in the process.

The dangerous 28-year-old man currently has a restraining order, after being found guilty of stalking Styles, and was banned to be within 250 of the artist, or try to make contact with him directly or indirectly, including social media, as it was stated in court documents back in 2019.

Pablo Tarazaga-Orero has now been accused of assault, after once again trying to enter Styles’ home in North London, and assaulting a woman who is part of the singer’s entourage, destroying a vase during the disturbing incident.

It has also been reported that the man has to appear at Westminster Magistrates‘ Court, and is being charged with breaching the original restraining order, as he was not allowed to be close to “the victim’s house.” Additionally, he was charged with using violence as he tried to force his way into the property.

During the first trial, it was stated that the man had been sleeping close to Styles’ home in London, and the singer offered him money for food. However, after their encounter, Harry became worried when he noticed the stalker was now following him, showing disturbing behavior, and forcing Harry to hire a night guard.