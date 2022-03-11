Imagine opening a cellphone line, and your new number used to belong to an A-lister! That’s precisely what happened to the current owner of Rosalía’s old line. In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show, starring Jimmy Fallon, the 28-year-old singer told the hilarious story of how her friend and fellow singer Harry Styles ended up having a “confusing” conversation with an unknown person.

The “Con Altura” interpreter recounted and showed the exchange to Fallon. “So Harry Styles texts you, thinking it’s you, but someone else has the phone number?” Fallon asked the Spanish singer. Rosalía proceeds to confirm Jimmy’s statement and explains that she changes her phone number “often.”

©The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon GALLERY



The hilarious interaction between Harry Styles and the person he thought was Rosalía

“I thought when you use a phone number; then it disappears,” she said, adding, “My friends thought that they were texting me [but] they were texting random people.”

“Can you believe he thought he was texting me?” the singer asked the audience, referring to Styles.

In the interaction between Styles and the unknown person, the former One Direction texted to compliment Rosalía’s song, “Dolerme.” The person replied to Styles, writing, “I know my darling,” to which the star answered, “Love it.”

©The Tonight Show, starring Jimmy Fallon GALLERY



Grammy Award Winner Rosalía stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to chat all things MOTOMAMI, Harry Styles texting her old phone number and she also shared a behind-the-scenes look at recording her music.

Styles and the stranger told each other how much love they have for one another, but later the unknown person admitted they had been pretending to know Styles. “Haha, sorry, you’re wrong,” they wrote. “I don’t know who you are.”

Styles replied, “I’m confused.” The person wrote back, “This number belongs to someone before. But now it’s my number. So don’t bother me anymore. Good night. Thanks.”

Watch Rosalía joking about the whole interaction on The Tonight Show below.