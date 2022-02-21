Jordan said Kobe “used to call me, text me 11:30, 2:30, 3 in the morning.” “At first, it was an aggravation, but then it turned into a certain passion. This kid had passion like you would never know,” he continued. Kobe was inspired by Jordan, soaking up any detail he would share, but in the end, he inspired and taught Jordan about fatherhood, and love. “I am inspired by what he’s done and what he shared with Vanessa and what he’s shared with his kids,” he said. “I can’t wait to get home to become a girl dad, and to hug them and to see the love and the smiles that they bring to us as parents. He taught me that,” Jordan continued.