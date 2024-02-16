Natalia Bryant reveals the fashion inspiration she gets from her mom Vanessa

Natalia Bryant is making a name for herself in the modeling industry while a full-time student at the University of Southern California. The 21-year-old is the eldest daughter of Vanessa and the late Kobe Bryant, proving to be a dedicated and successful woman.

Natalia made her runway debut with Versace at Milan Fashion Week, and while people tell her what to wear when on the job, she’s been finding her unique style.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, the model revealed how her mom Vanessa, has inspired her style. “I think everybody’s mother has some sort of inspiration on their daughter’s style,” she told the outlet.

For Natalia, she loves how her mom layers. “Even my mom, she does love layering her outfits, and she loves layering her jewelry,” Natalia said. “So that has been one of the biggest influences in my life in fashion and outside of fashion,” she said about her mom.

Natalia said it’s the “best day in the world” when her mom lets her borrow some of her pieces.

Natalia’s most important pieces

The model has two necklaces dedicated to her father. In 2022, she revealed their significance with Vogue. “I wanna show you my necklaces,” she says to the camera, “This is a necklace that says ‘Slim.’ That was my nickname growing up. All my jerseys said slim.”

Natalia described herself as “eensy weensy” saying she didn’t grow into the jerseys until she was older. “So my dad always called me ‘Slim,’” the model added.

The college student wears a second necklace dedicated to the Mamba and Mambacita Foundation. The organization, founded by Kobe and renamed in 2020 by Vanessa to honor him and Gianna Bryant, works to provide funding for underserved athletes. “I actually wear this medallion with me all the time,” she said. “It says ‘Dedication makes dreams come true, and It’s a quote from my dad, and it’s something I live by.’”