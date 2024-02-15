©GettyImages
Vanessa Bryant keeps Valentine’s Day tradition alive with sweet tribute to Kobe Bryant

She went on to share some of the sweet gestures her kids gifted her.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Vanessa Bryant is celebrating Valentine’s Day, sharing her love and appreciation for her late husband Kobe Bryant, and keeping their romance alive following the athlete’s tragic death in January 2020. Vanessa took to social media to share a sweet photo, accompanied by a message.

“I love you. Happy Valentine’s Day,“ she wrote on Instagram, tagging the late sportsman. The couple can be seen smiling for the camera, with Kobe carrying Vanessa on his back. Friends of the pair shared sweet comments after seeing her post, including Alicia Keys, who commented with multiple purple hearts, and Gabrielle Union, adding red heart emojis.

©Instagram

Vanessa also posed on Instagram Stories, wearing Kobe’s iconic No. 8 jersey with Beyoncé‘s new song ’16 Carriages‘ in the background. Vanessa took a moment to remember her husband on the special date and received thoughtful gifts from her friends, including Kris Jenner, who sent her donuts.

©Instagram

She went on to share some of the sweet gestures her kids gifted her and shared a photo of the roses sent to their daughter Natalia Bryant. “Natalia. Happy Valentine’s Day. Love you to the moon and back. Love, Daddy,” the card read.

©Instagram

“The AF-1 Low - inspired by Kobe’s season as a sneaker free-agent. Dropping later this year,” Vanessa shared on her next post, adding a photo of the new sneakers in white and yellow. Fans of the couple also wrote a series of comments showing their support. “Happy Valentines Day Vanessa,” one person wrote, while other celebrities showed their love, including Demi Lovato, Khloé Kardashian, and Winnie Harlow, among others.

