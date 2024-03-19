Kobe Bryant’s parents are auctioning his first championship ring, and fans aren’t doing well with the news

Kobe Bryant’s first NBA championship ring is up for auction, and fans were understandably taken aback. Emotions ran high when Bryant’s parents, Joe and Pamela Bryant, decided to offer the highest bidder an artifact of hard work and dedication and, for many sports lovers, the pinnacle of athletic achievement.

In 2000, Kobe clinched his inaugural NBA championship with the Los Angeles Lakers, marking the beginning of a remarkable career that would see him win five NBA titles. To commemorate this momentous achievement, Kobe gave his father, Joe, his original championship ring, while his mother, Pamela, received a replica.

©GettyImages



Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers kisses his 2009-2010 Championship Ring during a ceremony prior to their opening night game against the Houston Rockets at the Staples Center on October 26, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.

Fast-forward to the present day. The original ring—a dazzling piece crafted from 14-karat gold and adorned with 40 diamonds—is now on the auction block. This isn’t the first time Kobe’s parents have attempted to sell items from his career, and fans are voicing their disapproval. Many have taken to social media to express their dismay, labeling the auction as “disgraceful” and questioning why Kobe’s parents would part with such cherished possessions.

The controversy surrounding the auction is amplified by the strained relationship between Kobe and his parents, a rift played out in the public eye over the years. Reports indicate that tensions between Kobe and his parents surfaced when he began dating Vanessa Bryant, culminating in their absence from the couple’s wedding in 2001. Despite sporadic attempts at reconciliation, including a public apology from Joe and Pamela following a previous auction of Kobe’s memorabilia, the relationship remained tense.

©GettyImages



Pamela Bryant (L) and Joe Bryant, parents of Kobe Bryant and recipients of The Heritage Award, attend the Advancement of Blacks in Sports (ABIS) Champions and Legends Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on May 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Kobe’s sentiments regarding the auction are evident in his past statements. In response to his parents‘ previous attempt to sell memorabilia without his consent, Kobe took to Twitter, expressing his hurt and disappointment. The incident further strained his relationship with his parents, as evidenced by their absence from his final NBA game in 2016.

As the auction for Kobe’s championship ring unfolds, Vanessa Bryant and Kobe’s parents‘ silence only adds to the intrigue.

Vanessa Bryant is keeping Kobe’s legacy alive

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Crypto.com Arena held a special ceremony to unveil a bronze statue of the beloved NBA star outside the sports complex. The ceremony was attended by Vanessa Bryant, and their daughters Capri Kobe, Bianka Bella, and Natalia Bryant.

At the ceremony, Vanessa, who tied the knot with Kobe in 2001, delivered a heart-wrenching speech that left everyone emotional. She also revealed her plans to erect two more statues of her beloved husband, one of which would also feature their late daughter Gianna, who tragically passed away in the same helicopter crash that killed Kobe on January 26, 2020. It was a touching moment that spoke volumes about Vanessa’s love and devotion to her family.