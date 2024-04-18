Naomi Osaka’s relatable reason why she wonders if Kobe Bryant is disappointed in her

In the latest episode of “Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios,” Naomi Osaka, the four-time Grand Slam winner, and mental health advocate, opened up about her profound connection with the late Kobe Bryant and the enduring impact his wisdom continues to have on her life and career. As she reminisced about their relationship, Osaka shared candid reflections on her journey, revealing moments of doubt and resilience that echo the beliefs of Bryant’s enduring legacy.

The conversation between Osaka and Kyrgios delved into pivotal moments in their respective careers, from defeating tennis icons like Serena and Venus Williams to the guidance they received from their families. Osaka’s journey took a poignant turn as she spoke about the profound influence of Kobe Bryant, not only as a basketball legend but also as a mentor and friend.

©GettyImages



Japan’s Naomi Osaka reacts after a point against Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva during their women’s singles match of the Billie Jean Cup tennis qualifying tie between Japan and Kazakhstan in Tokyo on April 12, 2024.

Reflecting on her conversations with Bryant, Osaka recalled the invaluable advice he imparted during their encounters. One particularly resonant lesson was Bryant’s metaphorical analogy of the lion and the flies—a poignant reminder to focus relentlessly on one’s goals amidst the distractions and criticisms that inevitably accompany success.

“I remember when I first met him and we kind of sat and had, I don’t know, like hours, 3 hours maybe of a conversation,” Osaka shared. “And one of the things I always remember him telling me is, like the people around you are noise if that makes sense. Like if there’s news and media and whatever, like you’re a lion, and all of that are like the flies buzzing around the lion’s eyes and you only have to focus on your prey.”

Despite her remarkable success on the tennis court, she admitted to grappling with feelings of inadequacy at times, wondering whether Bryant would be disappointed in her choices and her handling of adversity.

“Sometimes, like when I sit and I think about my career, I feel a little sad because I’m like, I wonder if, like, he’s kind of disappointed in me and how I handle things,” Osaka confessed. However, she emphasized her commitment to embracing Bryant’s teachings, channeling the spirit of the lion as she strives for continual growth and improvement.

Naomi Osaka as a mental health advocate

Osaka is not just a tennis player. She is also a co-founder of Hana Kuma and a vocal advocate for mental health awareness. Her journey goes beyond the tennis court and inspires people worldwide with similar challenges and aspirations. Being vulnerable and authentic, she encourages others to embrace their inner strength and overcome obstacles with determination.

In 2022, Osaka partnered with NBA icon LeBron James to launch Hanna Kuma, a media company founded to amplify cultures and social issues. “I’ve built my career taking a different approach than those around me. And because my journey has been so different, it’s opened my eyes to all the incredible stories out there that aren’t getting told. Stories that are global, about a variety of cultures and points of view, about important social issues,” Naomi wrote on social media.