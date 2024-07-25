Tennis star Naomi Osaka, part of Team Japan, looked inside at the items she received in her Olympic bag. Representing Japan, Osaka showcased a variety of ASICS gear that Team Japan will use at the upcoming Olympic Games. The brand, which is the official manufacturer and provider of sportswear, shoes, bags, and other items for Team Japan, has collaborated with the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) and the Japanese Para Sports Association Japanese Paralympic Committee (JPC) to ensure the athletes are well-equipped for the Games.

The gear, primarily used at the awards ceremonies and in the Olympic and Paralympic village, features distinct designs and colors that symbolize Team Japan. The standout items in the collection include a podium jacket, sleeve top, sports pants, socks, and more.

In addition to the gear, Osaka's Olympic bag included other personal items that offer a glimpse into her preparations and personal comforts for the Games. These items included massage cream, bandaids, Japanese miso soup, corn soup, and a bracelet, reflecting a mix of essential care items and personal touches.

© @NaomiOsaka Naomi Osaka shows the instant meals Team Japan had in their Olympic bag

The 2024 Olympic Games

The excitement is building as the world approaches the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. These games will showcase athletic excellence, bringing together the world's top athletes competing for their countries.

The Summer Olympics, a celebration of diversity and sportsmanship, will feature over 10,500 athletes from 206 countries, with an equal number of male and female participants, per the International Olympic Committee (IOC). They will compete in 45 different sports, including 41 traditional Olympic events.

© Getty Images Naomi Osaka of Japan reacts during a Tennis training session ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Roland Garros on July 25, 2024 in Paris, France.

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics will be a spectacle like no other, taking place on July 26 along the iconic Seine River. However, the excitement begins even before this grand event, as some sporting events, including soccer and rugby, will kick off earlier due to the length of the schedule.

Broadcasting and Streaming

Viewers can tune into NBC, Telemundo, and USA Network to catch all the action. For those who prefer streaming, the games will be available on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, ensuring fans don't miss a moment of the excitement.

Below is the comprehensive schedule for tennis at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, according to Olympics.com and NBCOlympics.com

© Getty Images Naomi Osaka of Team Japan prepares to receive a serve during her Women's Singles Second Round match against Viktorija Golubic of Team Switzerland on day three of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Tennis Park on July 26, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.

Tennis

Saturday, July 27

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles First Round

8:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles First Round

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Doubles First Round

1:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Singles First Round

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Singles First Round

Sunday, July 28

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles First Round

8:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles First Round

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Doubles First Round

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Singles First Round

3:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Singles First Round

Monday, July 29

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles Second Round

6:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles Second Round

8:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles Second Round

8:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles Second Round

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Doubles Second Round

1:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Singles Second Round

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Singles Second Round

Tuesday, July 30

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles Second Round

8:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles Third Round

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Doubles Third Round

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Singles Second Round

3:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Singles Third Round

Wednesday, July 31

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles Third Round

7:24 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles Quarterfinal

7:45 a.m. ET: Men’s Doubles Semifinal

8:48 a.m. ET: Men’s Doubles Semifinal

9:20 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles Quarterfinal

10:12 a.m. ET: Women’s Doubles Quarterfinal

11:15 a.m. ET: Mx Doubles Quarterfinal

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Singles Third Round

3:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Singles Quarterfinal

Thursday, August 1

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles Quarterfinal

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Doubles Semifinal

6:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Doubles Semifinal

7:40 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles Quarterfinal

8:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Doubles Semifinal

9:20 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles Semifinal

11:00 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Semifinal

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Singles Quarterfinals

3:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Singles Semifinal

Friday, August 2

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Doubles Bronze Final

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles Semifinal

9:00 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Bronze Final

9:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles Bronze Final

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Singles Semifinal

3:00 p.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Gold Final

Saturday, August 3

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles Bronze Final

8:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles Gold Final

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Doubles Gold Final

Sunday, August 4

6:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Doubles Bronze Final

8:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles Gold Final

11:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Doubles Gold Final