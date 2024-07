Paris 2024 Olympic Games: Complete schedule and viewing guide

The excitement is building as the world approaches the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. These games will showcase athletic excellence, bringing together the world's top athletes competing for their countries.

The Summer Olympics, a celebration of diversity and sportsmanship, will feature over 10,500 athletes from 206 countries, with an equal number of male and female participants, per the International Olympic Committee (IOC). They will compete in 45 different sports, including 41 traditional Olympic events.

© GK Elite Sportswear USA Gymnastics Unveil Stunning Olympic Apparel for Paris 2024

New and Returning Sports

The 2024 Paris Olympic Games will introduce breaking, also known as breakdancing, as a new sport. Fans of skateboarding, sport climbing, and surfing will be thrilled to see these exciting sports return for their second Olympic appearance, having made their debut in Tokyo 2020.

Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony

The opening ceremony of the 2024 Paris Olympics will be a spectacle like no other, taking place on July 26 along the iconic Seine River. However, the excitement begins even before this grand event, as some sporting events, including soccer and rugby, will kick off earlier due to the length of the schedule.

Broadcasting and Streaming

Viewers can tune into NBC, Telemundo, and USA Network to catch all the action. For those who prefer streaming, the games will be available on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com, ensuring fans don't miss a moment of the excitement.

© Getty Images This photograph shows a close-up view of the Olympic torch during the Olympic Torch Relay in Vincennes, near Paris, on July 21, 2024, ahead of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Below is the comprehensive schedule for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, according to Olympics.com and NBCOlympics.com:

July 24 - July 25: Soccer: Preliminary matches begin

July 26: Opening Ceremony: The grand opening along the Seine River

July 27 - August 11

Archery

Sunday, July 28

3:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Team: Round of 16

8:15 a.m. ET: Women’s Team: Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Medal finals

Monday, July 29

3:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Team: Round of 16

8:15 a.m. ET: Men’s Team: Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Medal finals

Tuesday, July 30

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Individual: Round of 64, Round of 32 (Part 1)

11:45 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Individual: Round of 64, Round of 32 (Part 2)

Wednesday, July 31

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Individual: Round of 64, Round of 32 (Part 3)

11:45 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Individual: Round of 64, Round of 32 (Part 4)

Thursday, August 1

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Individual: Round of 64, Round of 32 (Part 4)

11:45 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Individual: Round of 64, Round of 32 (Part 5)

Friday, August 2

3:30 a.m. ET: Mixed Team: Round of 16

8:15 a.m. ET: Mixed Team: Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Medal finals

Saturday, August 3

3:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Individual: Round of 16

7:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Individual: Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Medal finals

Sunday, August 4

3:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Individual: Round of 16

7:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Individual: Quarterfinals, Semifinals, Medal finals

Artistic Swimming

Monday, August 5

1:30 p.m. ET: Team: Technical Routine

Tuesday, August 6

1:30 p.m. ET: Team: Free Routine

Wednesday, August 7

1:30 p.m. ET: Team: Acrobatic Routine (Final)

Friday, August 9

1:30 p.m. ET: Duet: Technical Routine

Saturday, August 10

1:30 p.m. ET: Duet: Free Routine (Final)

Badminton

Saturday, July 27

2:30 a.m. ET: Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Singles, Doubles: Group Play (Part 1)

8:00 a.m. ET: Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Singles, Doubles: Group Play (Part 2)

1:30 p.m. ET: Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Singles, Doubles: Group Play (Part 3)

Sunday, July 28

2:30 a.m. ET: Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Singles, Doubles: Group Play (Part 4)

8:00 a.m. ET: Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Singles, Doubles: Group Play (Part 5)

1:30 p.m. ET: Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Singles, Doubles: Group Play (Part 6)

Monday, July 29

2:30 a.m. ET: Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Singles, Doubles: Group Play (Part 7)

8:00 a.m. ET: Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Singles, Doubles: Group Play (Part 8)

1:30 p.m. ET: Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Singles, Doubles: Group Play (Part 9)

Tuesday, July 30

2:30 a.m. ET: Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Singles, Doubles: Group Play (Part 10)

8:00 a.m. ET: Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Singles, Doubles: Group Play (Part 11)

1:30 p.m. ET: Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Singles, Doubles: Group Play (Part 12)

Wednesday, July 31

2:30 a.m. ET: Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Singles, Doubles: Group Play (Part 13)

8:00 a.m. ET: Men’s, Women’s, Mixed Singles, Doubles: Group Play (Part 14)

1:30 p.m. ET: Mixed Doubles: Quarterfinals / Men’s & Women’s Singles: Group Play

Thursday, August 1

2:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Doubles: Quarterfinals / Men’s Singles: Pre-Quarterfinals

7:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Doubles: Quarterfinals / Men’s Singles: Pre-Quarterfinals

12:30 p.m. ET: Women’s Singles: Pre-Quarterfinals / Mixed Doubles: Semifinals

Friday, August 2

2:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Doubles: Semifinals

9:00 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles: Medal Finals / Men’s Singles: Quarterfinals

Saturday, August 3

2:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles: Quarterfinals

9:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Doubles: Medal Finals

Sunday, August 4

2:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Singles: Semifinals

9:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Doubles: Medal Finals

Monday, August 5

3:45 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles: Medal Finals

8:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles: Medal Finals

Basketball

Saturday, July 27

5:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group A: Australia vs. TBD

7:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Group B: Germany vs. Japan

11:15 a.m. ET: Men’s Group B: France vs. TBD

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Group A: TBD vs. Canada

Sunday, July 28

5:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group C: South Sudan vs. TBD

7:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Group A: Spain vs. China

11:15 a.m. ET: Men’s Group C: Serbia vs. USA

3:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Group A: Serbia vs. Puerto Rico

Monday, July 29

5:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Group B: Nigeria vs. Australia

7:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Group C: Germany vs. Belgium

11:15 a.m. ET: Women’s Group B: Canada vs. France

3:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Group C: USA vs. Japan

Tuesday, July 30

5:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group A: TBD vs. TBD

7:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Group A: Canada vs. Australia

11:15 a.m. ET: Men’s Group B: Japan vs. France

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Group B: TBD vs. Germany

Wednesday, July 31

5:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Group A: Puerto Rico vs. Spain

7:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Group A: China vs. Serbia

11:15 a.m. ET: Men’s Group C: TBD vs. Serbia

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Group C: USA vs. South Sudan

Thursday, August 1

5:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Group C: Japan vs. Germany

7:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Group B: Australia vs. Canada

11:15 a.m. ET: Women’s Group B: France vs. Nigeria

3:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Group C: Belgium vs. USA

Friday, August 2

5:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group B: Japan vs. TBD

7:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Group A: Australia vs. TBD

11:15 a.m. ET: Men’s Group A: Canada vs. TBD

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Group B: France vs. Germany

Saturday, August 3

5:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Group A: China vs. Puerto Rico

7:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Group A: Serbia vs. Spain

11:15 a.m. ET: Men’s Group C: TBD vs. USA

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Group C: Serbia vs. South Sudan

Sunday, August 4

5:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Group C: Japan vs. Belgium

7:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Group B: Canada vs. Nigeria

11:15 a.m. ET: Women’s Group C: Germany vs. USA

3:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Group B: Australia vs. France

Tuesday, August 6

5:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Quarterfinal 1

8:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Quarterfinal 2

Noon ET: Men’s Quarterfinal 3

3:30 p.m. ET: Men’s Quarterfinal 4

Wednesday, August 7

5:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Quarterfinal 1

8:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Quarterfinal 2

Noon ET: Women’s Quarterfinal 3

3:30 p.m. ET: Women’s Quarterfinal 4

Thursday, August 8

11:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Semifinal 1

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Semifinal 2

Friday, August 9

11:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Semifinal 1

3:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Semifinal 2

Saturday, August 10

5:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Bronze Final

3:30 p.m. ET: Men’s Gold Final

Sunday, August 11

5:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Bronze Final

9:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Gold Final

Basketball 3x3

Tuesday, July 30

11:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Pool Play (4 Games)

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Pool Play (4 Games)

Wednesday, July 31

11:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Pool Play (4 Games)

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Pool Play (4 Games)

Thursday, August 1

3:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Pool Play (4 Games)

6:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Pool Play (4 Games)

Noon ET: Men’s & Women’s Pool Play (4 Games)

3:30 p.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Pool Play (4 Games)

Friday, August 2

3:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Pool Play (4 Games)

6:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Pool Play (4 Games)

11:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Pool Play (4 Games)

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Pool Play (4 Games)

Saturday, August 3

11:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool Play (4 Games)

3:30 p.m. ET: Women’s Play-In Round (2 Games)

Sunday, August 4

11:30 a.m. ET: Men's Pool Play (4 Games)

3:30 p.m. ET: Men's Play-In Round (2 Games)

Monday, August 5

11:30 a.m. ET: Men's & Women's Semifinals

3:00 p.m. ET: Men's & Women's Bronze/Gold Finals

Beach Volleyball

Saturday, July 27

8:00 a.m. ET: Match 1: M or W Pool Play

9:00 a.m. ET: Match 2: M or W Pool Play

Noon ET: Match 3: M or W Pool Play

1:00 p.m. ET: Match 4: M or W Pool Play

4:00 p.m. ET: Match 5: M or W Pool Play

5:00 p.m. ET: Match 6: M or W Pool Play

Sunday, July 28

3:00 a.m. ET: Match 7: M or W Pool Play

4:00 a.m. ET: Match 8: M or W Pool Play

5:00 a.m. ET: Match 9: M or W Pool Play

6:00 a.m. ET: Match 10: M or W Pool Play

9:00 a.m. ET: Match 11: M or W Pool Play

10:00 a.m. ET: Match 12: M or W Pool Play

11:00 a.m. ET: Match 13: M or W Pool Play

2:00 p.m. ET: Match 14: M or W Pool Play

3:00 p.m. ET: Match 15: M or W Pool Play

4:00 p.m. ET: Match 16: M or W Pool Play

Monday, July 29

3:00 a.m. ET: Match 17: M or W Pool Play

4:00 a.m. ET: Match 18: M or W Pool Play

5:00 a.m. ET: Match 19: M or W Pool Play

6:00 a.m. ET: Match 20: M or W Pool Play

10:00 a.m. ET: Match 22: M or W Pool Play

11:00 a.m. ET: Match 23: M or W Pool Play

2:00 p.m. ET: Match 24: M or W Pool Play

3:00 p.m. ET: Match 25: M or W Pool Play

4:00 p.m. ET: Match 26: M or W Pool Play

Tuesday, July 30

3:00 a.m. ET: Match 27: M or W Pool Play

4:00 a.m. ET: Match 28: M or W Pool Play

5:00 a.m. ET: Match 29: M or W Pool Play

6:00 a.m. ET: Match 30: M or W Pool Play

9:00 a.m. ET: Match 31: M or W Pool Play

10:00 a.m. ET: Match 32: M or W Pool Play

11:00 a.m. ET: Match 33: M or W Pool Play

2:00 p.m. ET: Match 34: M or W Pool Play

3:00 p.m. ET: Match 35: M or W Pool Play

4:00 p.m. ET: Match 36: M or W Pool Play

Wednesday, July 31

3:00 a.m. ET: Match 37: M or W Pool Play

4:00 a.m. ET: Match 38: M or W Pool Play

5:00 a.m. ET: Match 39: M or W Pool Play

6:00 a.m. ET: Match 40: M or W Pool Play

9:00 a.m. ET: Match 41: M or W Pool Play

10:00 a.m. ET: Match 42: M or W Pool Play

11:00 a.m. ET: Match 43: M or W Pool Play

2:00 p.m. ET: Match 44: M or W Pool Play

3:00 p.m. ET: Match 45: M or W Pool Play

4:00 p.m. ET: Match 46: M or W Pool Play

Thursday, August 1

3:00 a.m. ET: Match 47: M or W Pool Play

4:00 a.m. ET: Match 48: M or W Pool Play

5:00 a.m. ET: Match 49: M or W Pool Play

6:00 a.m. ET: Match 50: M or W Pool Play

9:00 a.m. ET: Match 51: M or W Pool Play

10:00 a.m. ET: Match 52: M or W Pool Play

11:00 a.m. ET: Match 53: M or W Pool Play

2:00 p.m. ET: Match 54: M or W Pool Play

3:00 p.m. ET: Match 55: M or W Pool Play

4:00 p.m. ET: Match 56: M or W Pool Play

Friday, August 2

3:00 a.m. ET: Match 57: M or W Pool Play

4:00 a.m. ET: Match 58: M or W Pool Play

5:00 a.m. ET: Match 59: M or W Pool Play

6:00 a.m. ET: Match 60: M or W Pool Play

9:00 a.m. ET: Match 61: M or W Pool Play

10:00 a.m. ET: Match 62: M or W Pool Play

11:00 a.m. ET: Match 63: M or W Pool Play

2:00 p.m. ET: Match 64: M or W Pool Play

3:00 p.m. ET: Match 65: M or W Pool Play

4:00 p.m. ET: Match 66: M or W Pool Play

Saturday, August 3

3:00 a.m. ET: Match 67: M or W Pool Play

4:00 a.m. ET: Match 68: M or W Pool Play

5:00 a.m. ET: Match 69: M or W Pool Play

6:00 a.m. ET: Match 70: M or W Pool Play

10:00 a.m. ET: Match 71: M or W Pool Play

11:00 a.m. ET: Match 72: M or W Pool Play

Noon ET: Match 73: M or W Lucky Loser

3:00 p.m. ET: Match 74: M or W Lucky Loser

4:00 p.m. ET: Match 75: M or W Lucky Loser

5:00 p.m. ET: Match 76: M or W Lucky Loser

Sunday, August 4

3:00 a.m. ET: Match 77: M or W Round of 16

4:00 a.m. ET: Match 78: M or W Round of 16

7:00 a.m. ET: Match 79: M or W Round of 16

8:00 a.m. ET: Match 80: M or W Round of 16

11:00 a.m. ET: Match 81: M or W Round of 16

Noon ET: Match 82: M or W Round of 16

3:00 p.m. ET: Match 83: M or W Round of 16

4:00 p.m. ET: Match 84: M or W Round of 16

Monday, August 5

3:00 a.m. ET: Match 85: M or W Round of 16

4:00 a.m. ET: Match 86: M or W Round of 16

7:00 a.m. ET: Match 87: M or W Round of 16

8:00 a.m. ET: Match 88: M or W Round of 16

11:00 a.m. ET: Match 89: M or W Round of 16

Noon ET: Match 90: M or W Round of 16

3:00 p.m. ET: Match 91: M or W Round of 16

4:00 p.m. ET: Match 92: M or W Round of 16

Tuesday, August 6

11:00 a.m. ET: M or W Quarterfinal 1

Noon ET: M or W Quarterfinal 2

3:00 p.m. ET: M or W Quarterfinal 3

4:00 p.m. ET: M or W Quarterfinal 4

Wednesday, August 7

11:00 a.m. ET: M or W Quarterfinal 1

Noon ET: M or W Quarterfinal 2

3:00 p.m. ET: M or W Quarterfinal 3

4:00 p.m. ET: M or W Quarterfinal 4

Thursday, August 8

11:00 a.m. ET: M or W Semifinal 1

12:00 p.m. ET: M or W Semifinal 2

3:00 p.m. ET: M or W Semifinal 1

4:00 p.m. ET: M or W Semifinal 2

Friday, August 9

3:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Bronze Final

4:30 p.m. ET: Women’s Gold Final

Saturday, August 10

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Bronze Final

4:30 p.m. ET: Men’s Gold Final

Boxing

Saturday, July 27

9:30 a.m. ET: Women's Bantam (R32), Men's Light (R32), & More

2:00 p.m. ET: Women's Light (R32), Men's Middle (R32), & More

Sunday, July 28

5:00 a.m. ET: Men's Heavy (R16), Women's Fly & Welter (R32), & More

9:30 a.m. ET: Men's Feather (R32), Women's Welter (R32), & More

2:00 p.m. ET: Men's Heavy (R16), Women's Fly & Welter (R32), & More

Monday, July 29

5:00 a.m. ET: Men's Super Heavy (R16)

9:30 a.m. ET: Men's & Women's Light (R16), Men's Super Heavy (R16) & More

2:00 p.m. ET: Women's Light (R16), Men's Super Heavy (R16), & More

Tuesday, July 30

5:00 a.m. ET: Men's Fly & Middle (R16), Women's Feather (R32) & More

9:30 a.m. ET: Men's Fly & Middle (R16), Women's Bantam (R16) & More

2:00 p.m. ET: Men's Middle (R16), Women's Bantam (R16) & More

Wednesday, July 31

5:00 a.m. ET: Women's Middle (R16), Men's Feather (R16), & More

9:20 a.m. ET: Women's Light (QF), Men's Welter (R16), & More

2:00 p.m. ET: Women's Light (QF), Men's Feather (R16), & More

Thursday, August 1

5:00 a.m. ET: Women's Welter (R16), Men's Heavy (QF), & More

9:30 a.m. ET: Women's Bantam (QF), Men's Light (QF), & More

2:00 p.m. ET: Men's Heavy (QF), Women's Bantam (QF), & More

Friday, August 2

9:30 a.m. ET: Men's Super Heavy (QF), Women's Feather (R16), & More

2:00 p.m. ET: Men's Super Heavy (QF), Men's Fly (QF), & More

Saturday, August 3

9:30 a.m. ET: Men's Feather (QF), Women's Light (SF), & More

2:00 p.m. ET: Women's Light (SF), Men's Welter (QF), & More

Sunday, August 4

5:00 a.m. ET: Men's Middle (SF), Women's Bantam (SF) & More

9:30 a.m. ET: Men's Heavy (SF), Women's Bantam (SF), & More

Tuesday, August 6

3:30 p.m. ET: Women's Light (Final), Men's Welter (SF), & More

Wednesday, August 7

3:30 p.m. ET: Men's Middle, Light (Finals), & More

Thursday, August 8

3:30 p.m ET: Men's Fly, Women's Bantam (Finals), & More

Friday, August 9

3:30 p.m. ET: Men's & Women's Welter, Men's Heavy, Women's Fly (Finals)

Saturday, August 10

3:30 p.m. ET: Men's & Women's Feather, Women's Middle, Men's Super Heavy (Finals)

Breaking

Friday, August 9

10:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Qualification

2:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Final

Saturday, August 10

10:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Qualification

2:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Final

Canoeing

Saturday, July 27

9:00 a.m. ET: Slalom: Men’s Canoe & Women’s Kayak Heats

Sunday, July 28

9:30 a.m. ET: Slalom: Women’s Kayak Semifinal

11:45 a.m. ET: Slalom: Women’s Kayak Final

Monday, July 29

9:30 a.m. ET: Slalom: Men’s Canoe Semifinal

11:20 a.m. ET: Slalom: Men’s Canoe Final

Tuesday, July 30

9:00 a.m. ET: Slalom: Men’s Kayak & Women’s Canoe Heats

Wednesday, July 31

9:30 a.m. ET: Slalom: Women’s Canoe Semifinal

11:25 a.m. ET: Slalom: Women’s Canoe Final

Thursday, August 1

9:30 a.m. ET: Slalom: Men’s Kayak Semifinal

11:30 a.m. ET: Slalom: Men’s Kayak Final

Friday, August 2

9:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Kayak Cross Time Trials

Saturday, August 3

9:30 a.m. ET: Slalom: Kayak Cross Round 1

12:05 p.m. ET: Slalom: Kayak Cross Repechages

Sunday, August 4

9:30 a.m. ET: Slalom: Kayak Cross Heats

Monday, August 5

9:30 a.m. ET: Slalom: Kayak Cross Finals

Tuesday, August 6

3:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s K-4, C-2,K-2 Sprint: Heats

7:10 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s C-2, K-2 Sprint, QF

Wednesday, August 7

3:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s K-1, C-1 Sprint: Heats

7:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Spring: K-1, QF, & More

Thursday, August 8

4:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s K-4 Spring & More

6:40 a.m. ET: Men’s C-2, Men’s & Women’s K-4 Sprint: Finals

Friday, August 9

4:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s C-2, K2 Sprint: SF

6:40 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s K2, C-2 Sprint, Finals & More

Saturday, August 10

4:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s K-1, C-1 Sprint: Semifinals

6:40 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s K-1, C-1 Sprint: Finals

Cycling

Saturday, July 27

8:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Individual Time Trials

Sunday, July 288:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Mountain Bike

Monday, July 29

8:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Mountain Bike

Tuesday, July 30

7:25 a.m. ET: BMX Freestyle: Men’s & Women’s Qualifying

Wednesday, July 31

7:10 a.m. ET: BMX Freestyle: Men’s & Women’s Finals

Thursday, August 1

2:00 p.m. ET: BMX Racing: Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinal

Friday, August 2

2:00 p.m. ET: BMX Racing: Men’s & Women’s Semifinal, Finals

Saturday, August 3

5:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Road Race

Sunday, August 4

8:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Road Race

Monday, August 5

11:00 a.m. ET: Track: Women’s Team Sprint Finals, & more

Tuesday, August 6

11:30 a.m. ET: Track: Men’s Team Sprint Finals, and more

Wednesday, August 7

6:45 a.m. ET: Track: Men's Individual Sprint, Women's Keirin, & More

11:30 a.m. ET: Track: Men's & Women's Team Pursuit Finals, & More

Thursday, August 8

11:00 a.m. ET: Track: Women's Keirin, Men's Omnium Finals, & More

Friday, August 9

8:00 a.m. ET: Track: Men's Individual Sprint Semifinals, & More

Noon ET: Track: Men's Individual Sprint, Women's Madison Finals

Saturday, August 10

11:00 a.m. ET: Track: Men’s Madison Final, & More

Sunday, August 11

5:00 a.m. ET: Track: Women’s Omnium Final, & More

Diving

Saturday, July 27

5:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Synchro 3m Springboard Final

Monday, July 29

5:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Synchro 10m Platform Final

Wednesday, July 31

5:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Synchro 10m Platform Final

Friday, August 2

5:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Synchro 3m Springboard Final

Monday, August 5

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 10m Platform Preliminary

9:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 10m Platform Semifinal

Tuesday, August 6

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s 3m Springboard Preliminary

9:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 10m Platform Final

Wednesday, August 7

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s 3m Springboard Semifinal

9:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 3m Springboard Preliminary

Thursday, August 8

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 3m Springboard Semifinal

9:00 a.m. ET: Men’s 3m Springboard Final

Friday, August 9

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s 10m Platform Preliminary

9:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 3m Springboard Final

Saturday, August 10

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s 10m Platform Semifinal

9:00 a.m. ET: Men’s 10m Platform Final

Equestrian

Saturday, July 27

3:30 a.m. ET: Eventing: Dressage Team & Individual, Part 1

8:00 a.m. ET: Eventing: Dressage Team & Individual, Part 2

Sunday, July 28

4:30 a.m. ET: Eventing: Cross-Country Team & Individual

Monday, July 29

5:00 a.m. ET: Eventing: Jumping Team & Individual (Final)

Tuesday, July 30

5:00 a.m. ET: Dressage: Grand Prix Team & Indiv. (Day 1)

Wednesday, July 31

4:00 a.m. ET: Dressage: Grand Prix Team & Indiv. (Day 2)

Thursday, August 1

5:00 a.m. ET: Jumping: Team Qualifier

Friday, August 2

8:00 a.m. ET: Jumping: Team Final

Saturday, August 3

4:00 a.m. ET: Dressage: Grand Prix Special (Team Final)

Sunday, August 4

>4:00 a.m. ET: Dressage: Grand Prix Freestyle (Indiv. Final)

Monday, August 5

8:00 a.m. ET: Jumping: Individual Qualifier

Tuesday, August 6

4:00 a.m. ET: Jumping: Individual Final

Fencing

Saturday, July 27

4:00 a.m ET: Women’s Epee & Men’s Sabre Eliminations

1:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Epee & Men’s Sabre Bronze/ Gold Finals

Sunday, July 28

3:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Foil & Men’s Epee Eliminations

1:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Foil & Men’s Epee Bronze/ Gold Finals

Monday, July 29

3:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Sabre & Men’s Foil Eliminations

1:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Sabre & Men’s Foil Bronze/Gold Finals

Tuesday, July 30

7:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Team Epee Eliminations

1:30 p.m. ET: Women’s Team Epee Bronze/Gold Finals

Wednesday, July 31

7:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Team Sabre Eliminations

1:30 p.m. ET: Men’s Team Sabre Bronze/Gold Finals

Thursday, August 1

>5:50 a.m. ET: Women’s Team Foil Eliminations

1:10 p.m. ET: Women’s Team Foil Bronze/Gold Finals

Friday, August 2

7:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Team Epee Eliminations

1:30 p.m. ET: Men’s Team Epee Bronze/Gold Finals

Saturday, August 3

7:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Team Sabre Eliminations

1:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Team Sabre Bronze/Gold Finals

Sunday, August 4

5:50 a.m. ET: Men’s Team Foil Eliminations

1:10 p.m. ET: Men’s Team Foil Bronze/Gold Finals

Field Hockey

Saturday, July 27

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool A: Great Britain vs. Spain

4:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: Belgium vs. Ireland

6:45 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool A: Netherlands vs. South Africa

7:15 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: Australia vs. Argentina

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool A: Germany vs. France

11:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: India vs. New Zealand

1:45 p.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: Argentina vs. USA

2:15 p.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: Netherlands vs. France

Sunday, July 28

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: Belgium vs. China

4:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: Germany vs. Japan

6:45 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: Australia vs. South Africa

7:15 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: Great Britain vs. Spain

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool A: Germany vs. Spain

11:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: Belgium vs. New Zealand

1:45 p.m. ET: Men’s Pool A: Netherlands vs. France

2:15 p.m. ET: Men’s Pool A: South Africa vs. Great Britain

Monday, July 29

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: Ireland vs. Australia

4:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: Japan vs. China

6:45 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: India vs. Argentina

7:15 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: Spain vs. USA

11:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: Great Britain vs. Australia

11:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: South Africa vs. Argentina

1:45 p.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: Germany vs. Netherlands

2:15 p.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: France vs. Belgium

Tuesday, July 30

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool A: Spain vs. France

4:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool A: South Africa vs. Germany

6:45 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool A: Great Britain vs. Netherlands

7:15 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: Ireland vs. India

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: Argentina vs. New Zealand

1:45 p.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: Australia vs. Belgium

Wednesday, July 31

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: Argentina vs. Spain

4:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: South Africa vs. Great Britain

6:45 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: France vs. Germany

7:15 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: Australia vs. USA

11:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: Belgium vs. Japan

11:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool A: Germany vs. Netherlands

1:45 p.m. ET: Men’s Pool A: Spain vs. South Africa

2:15 p.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: Netherlands vs. China

Thursday, August 1

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: India vs. Belgium

4:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: New Zealand vs. Australia

6:45 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: France vs. Great Britain

7:15 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: Argentina vs. Ireland

11:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: USA vs. Great Britain

11:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: Spain vs. South Africa

1:45 p.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: Japan vs. France

2:15 p.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: Argentina vs. Australia

Friday, August 2

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: China vs. Germany

4:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool A: Netherlands vs. Spain

6:45 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: Belgium vs. Netherlands

7:15 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: Australia vs. India

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: New Zealand vs. Ireland

11:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool B: Belgium vs. Argentina

1:45 p.m. ET: Men’s Pool A: France vs. South Africa

2:15 p.m. ET: Men’s Pool A: Great Britain vs. Germany

Saturday, August 3

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: Great Britain vs. Argentina

4:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: Netherlands vs. Japan

6:45 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: Australia vs. Spain

7:15 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool B: USA vs. South Africa

11:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: China vs. France

1:45 p.m. ET: Women’s Pool A: Germany vs. Belgium

Sunday, August 4

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Quarterfinal 1

6:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Quarterfinal 2

11:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Quarterfinal 3

2:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Quarterfinal 4

Monday, August 5

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Quarterfinal 1

6:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Quarterfinal 2

11:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Quarterfinal 3

2:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Quarterfinal 4

Tuesday, August 6

8:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Semifinal 1

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Semifinal 2

Wednesday, August 7

8:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Semifinal 1

1:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Semifinal 2

Thursday, August 8

8:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Bronze Final

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Gold Final

Friday, August 9

8:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Bronze Final

2:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Gold Final

Golf

Thursday, August 1

3:00 a.m. ET: Men's Round 1: Part 1

7:00 a.m. ET: Men's Round 1: Part 2

Friday, August 2

3:00 a.m. ET: Men's Round 2: Part 1

7:00 a.m. ET: Men's Round 2: Part 2

Saturday, August 3

3:00 a.m. ET: Men's Round 3: Part 1

7:00 a.m. ET: Men's Round 3: Part 2

Sunday, August 4

3:00 a.m. ET: Men's Final Round: Part 1

7:00 a.m. ET: Men's Final Round: Part 2

Wednesday, August 7

3:00 a.m. ET: Women's Round 1: Part 1

7:00 a.m. ET: Women's Round 1: Part 2

Thursday, August 8

3:00 a.m. ET: Women's Round 2: Part 1

7:00 a.m. ET: Women's Round 2 Part 2

Friday, August 9

3:00 a.m. ET: Women's Round 3: Part 1

7:00 a.m. ET: Women's Round 3: Part 2

Saturday, August 10

3:00 a.m. ET: Women's Final Round: Part 1

7:00 a.m. ET: Women's Final Round: Part 2

Gymnastics

Saturday, July 27

5:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Qualification: Subdivision 1

9:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Qualification: Subdivision 2

2:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Qualification: Subdivision 3

Sunday, July 28

3:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Qualification: Subdivision 1

5:40 a.m. ET: Women’s Qualification: Subdivision 2

8:50 a.m. ET: Women’s Qualification: Subdivision 3

Noon ET: Women’s Qualification: Subdivision 4

3:10 p.m. ET: Women’s Qualification: Subdivision 5

Monday, July 29

11:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Team Final

Tuesday, July 30

12:15 p.m. ET: Women’s Team Final

Wednesday, July 31

11:30 a.m. ET: Men’s All-Around Final

Thursday, August 1

12:15 p.m. ET: Women’s All-Around Final

Saturday, August 3

9:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Floor Exercise Final

10:20 a.m. ET: Women’s Vault Final

11:10 a.m. ET: Men’s Pommel Horse Final

Sunday, August 4

9:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Rings Final

9:45 a.m. ET: Women’s Uneven Bar’s Final

10:35 a.m. ET: Men’s Vault Final

Monday, August 5

5:45 a.m. ET: Men’s Parallel Bars Final

6:36 a.m. ET: Women’s Balance Beam Final

7:30 a.m. ET: Men’s High Bar Final

8:20 a.m. ET: Women’s Floor Exercise Final

Handball

Thursday, July 25

3:00 a.m. ET: Women's Group A: Slovenia vs. Denmark

5:00 a.m. ET: Women's Group B: Netherlands vs. Angola

8:00 a.m. ET: Women's Group B: Spain vs. Brazil

10:00 a.m. ET: Women's Group A: Germany vs. South Korea

1:00 p.m. ET: Women's Group B: Hungary vs. France

3:00 p.m. ET: Women's Group A: Norway vs. Sweden

Saturday, July 27

3:00 a.m. ET: Men's Group A: Spain vs. Slovenia

5:00 a.m. ET: Men's Group B: Hungary vs. Egypt

8:00 a.m. ET: Men's Group A: Croatia vs. Japan

10:00 a.m. ET: Men's Group B: Norway vs. Argentina

1:00 p.m. ET: Men's Group A: Germany vs. Sweden

3:00 p.m. ET: Men's Group B: Denmark vs. France

Sunday, July 28

3:00 a.m. ET: Women's Group B: Brazil vs. Hungary

5:00 a.m. ET: Women's Group A: South Korea vs. Slovenia

8:00 a.m. ET: Women's Group A: Sweden vs. Germany

10:00 a.m. ET: Women's Group A: Denmark vs. Norway

1:00 p.m. ET: Women's Group B: Angola vs. Spain

3:00 p.m. ET: Women's Group B: France vs. Netherlands

Monday, July 29

3:00 a.m. ET: Men's Group A: Japan vs. Germany

5:00 a.m. ET: Men's Group A: Slovenia vs. Croatia

8:00 a.m. ET: Men's Group B: Egypt vs. Denmark

10:00 a.m. ET: Men's Group A: Sweden vs. Spain

1:00 p.m. ET: Men's Group B: France vs. Norway

3:00 p.m. ET: Men's Group B: Argentina vs. Hungary

Tuesday, July 30

3:00 a.m. ET: Women's Group A: Germany vs. Slovenia

5:00 a.m. ET: Women's Group A: Norway vs. South Korea

8:00 a.m. ET: Women's Group B: Netherlands vs. Spain

10:00 a.m. ET: Women's Group B: Hungary vs. Angola

1:00 p.m. ET: Women's Group B: France vs. Brazil

3:00 p.m. ET: Women's Group A: Sweden vs. Denmark

Wednesday, July 31

3:00 a.m. ET: Men's Group A: Norway vs. Hungary

5:00 a.m. ET: Men's Group A: Croatia vs. Germany

8:00 a.m. ET: Men's Group A: Spain vs. Japan

10:00 a.m. ET: Men's Group A: Slovenia vs. Sweden

1:00 p.m. ET: Men's Group B: France vs. Egypt

3:00 p.m. ET: Men's Group B: Denmark vs. Argentina

Thursday, August 1

3:00 a.m. EDT: Women's Group B: Netherlands vs. Brazil

5:00 a.m. EDT: Women's Group A: South Korea vs. Sweden

8:00 a.m. EDT: Women's Group B: Spain vs. Hungary

10:00 a.m. EDT: Women's Group B: Angola vs. France

1:00 p.m. EDT: Women's Group A: Germany vs. Denmark

3:00 p.m. EDT: Women's Group A: Slovenia vs. Norway

Friday, August 2

3:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group B: Hungary vs. Denmark

5:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group B: Argentina vs. France

8:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group A: Croatia vs. Sweden

10:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group A: Germany vs. Spain

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Group A: Japan vs. Slovenia

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Group B: Norway vs. Egypt

Saturday, August 3

3:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Group B: Hungary vs. Netherlands

5:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Group B: Spain vs. France

8:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Group B: Brazil vs. Angola

10:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Group A: Slovenia vs. Sweden

1:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Group A: Norway vs. Germany

3:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Group A: Denmark vs. South Korea

Sunday, August 4

3:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group A: Sweden vs. Japan

5:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group B: Egypt vs. Argentina

8:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group A: Germany vs. Slovenia

10:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group B: Hungary vs. France

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Group B: Denmark vs. Norway

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Group A: Spain vs. Croatia

Tuesday, August 6

3:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Quarterfinal 1

7:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Quarterfinal 2

11:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Quarterfinal 3

3:30 p.m. ET: Women’s Quarterfinal 4

Wednesday, August 7

3:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Quarterfinal 1

7:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Quarterfinal 2

11:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Quarterfinal 3

3:30 p.m. ET: Men’s Quarterfinal 4

Thursday, August 8

10:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Semifinal 1

3:30 p.m. ET: Women’s Semifinal 2

Friday, August 9

10:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Semifinal 1

3:30 p.m. ET: Men’s Semifinal 2

Saturday, August 10

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Bronze Final

9:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Gold Final

Sunday, August 11

3:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Bronze Final

7:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Gold Final

Judo

Saturday, July 27

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 48kg, Men’s 60kg, Eliminations

10:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 48kg, Men’s 60kg Repechages, Finals

Sunday, July 28

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 52kg, Men’s 66kg Eliminations

10:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 52kg, Men’s 66kg Repechages, Finals

Monday, July 29

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 57kg, Men’s 73kg Eliminations

10:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 57kg, Men’s 73 kg Repechages, Finals

Tuesday, July 30

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 63kg, Men’s 8kg Eliminations

10:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 63kg, Men’s 81kg Repechages, Finals

Wednesday, July 31

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 70kg, Men’s 90kg, Eliminations

10:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 70kg, Men’s 90kg Repechages, Finals

Thursday, August 1

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 78kg, Men’s 100kg Eliminations

10:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 78kg, Men’s 100kg Repechages, Finals

Friday, August 2

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 78+kg, Men’s 100+kg Eliminations

10:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 78+kg, Men’s 100+kg Repechages, Finals

Saturday, August 3

2:00 a.m. ET: Mixed Team Eliminations, Repechages, SF

10:00 a.m. ET: Mixed Team Bronze/Gold Finals

Modern Pentathlon

Thursday, August 8

5:00 a.m. ET: Men's & Women's Fencing Ranking Rounds

Friday, August 9

7:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Semifinal A

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Semifinal B

Saturday, August 10

3:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Semifinal A

7:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Semifinal B

11:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Final

Sunday, August 11

5:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Final

Rhythmic Gymnastics

Thursday, August 8

4:00 a.m. ET: Indiv. All-Around: Qualification Part 1

9:00 a.m. ET: Indiv. All-Around: Qualification Part 2

Friday, August 9

4:00 a.m. ET: Group Competition: Qualification

8:30 a.m. ET: Individual All-Around: Final

Saturday, August 10

8:00 a.m. ET: Group Competition: Final

Rowing

Saturday, July 27

3:00 a.m. ET: Single, Double, Quadruple Sculls Hearts

Sunday, July 28

3:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Fours Heats & More

Monday, July 29

3:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Eights Heats & More

Tuesday, July 30

3:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Double Sculls SF & More

Wednesday, July 31

3:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Quad. Sculls Finals & More

Thursday, August 1

3:30 a.m. ET: Men's & Women's Double Sculls, Fours Finals & More

Friday, August 2

3:30 a.m. ET: Men's & Women's Lightweight Dbl. Sculls Finals, & More

Saturday, August 3

3:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Eights Finals & More

Rugby

Wednesday, July 24

9:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool Play (12 Matches)

Thursday, July 25

8:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Pool Play (6 Matches)

2:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Quarterfinals & More

Saturday, July 27

8:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Bronze/Gold Finals

Sunday, July 28

9:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool Play (12 Matches)

Monday, July 29

8:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Pool Play (6 Matches)

2:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Quarterfinals & More

Tuesday, July 30

8:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Bronze/Gold Finals

Sailing

Sunday, July 28

6:00 a.m. ET: Windsurfing, Skiff (Day 1)

Monday, July 29

6:00 a.m. ET: Windsurfing, Skiff (Day 2)

Tuesday, July 30

6:00 a.m. ET: Windsurfing Skiff (Day 3)

Wednesday, July 31

6:00 a.m. ET: Windsurfing, Skiff Day 4

Thursday, August 1

6:00 a.m. ET: Skiff Medal Races & more

Friday, August 2

6:00 a.m. ET: Windsurfing Medal Series & more

Saturday, August 3

6:00 a.m. ET: Dinghy, Mixed Multihull Opening Series

Sunday, August 4

6:00 a.m. ET: Dinghy, Mixed Multihull, Kite Opening Series

Monday, August 5

6:00 a.m. ET: Dinghy, Mixed Multihull, Kite Opening Series

Tuesday, August 6

6:00 a.m. ET: Men's & Women's Dinghy Medal Races, Kite & more

Wednesday, August 7

6:00 a.m. ET: Mixed Dinghy, Mixed Multihull Medal Races, & more

Thursday, August 8

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Kite Medal Series

Shooting

Saturday, July 27

4:30 a.m. ET: Mixed Team Air Rifle Final

Sunday, July 28

3:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Air Pistol Final

6:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Air Pistol Final

Monday, July 29

3:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Air Rifle Final

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Air Rifle Final

Monday, July 30

3:30 a.m. ET: Mixed Team Air Pistol Final

9:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Trap Final

Wednesday, July 31

9:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Trap Final

Thursday, August 1

3:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Rifle 3 Positions Final

Friday, August 2

3:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Rifle 3 Positions Final

Saturday, August 3

3:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Pistol Final

9:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Skeet Final

Sunday, August 4

9:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Skeet Final

Sunday, August 5

3:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Rapid Fire Pistol Final

9:00 a.m. ET: Mixed Team Skeet Final

Skateboarding

Saturday, July 27

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Street: Preliminary Round

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Street: Final

Sunday, July 28

6:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Street: Preliminary Round

11:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Street: Final

Tuesday, August 6

6:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Park: Preliminary Round

11:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Park: Final

Wednesday, August 7

6:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Park: Preliminary Round

11:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Park: Final

Soccer

Wednesday, July 24

9:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group B: Argentina vs. Morocco

9:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group C: Uzbekistan vs. Spain

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group A: Guinea vs. New Zealand

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group C: Egypt vs. Dominican Republic

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Group B: Iraq vs. Ukraine

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Group D: Japan vs. Paraguay

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Group A: France vs. USA

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Group D: Mali vs. Israel

Thursday, July 25

11:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Group A: Canada vs. New Zealand

11:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Group C: Spain vs. Japan

1:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Group B: Germany vs. Australia

1:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Group C: Nigeria vs. Brazil

3:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Group A: France vs. Colombia

3:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Group B: United States vs. Zambia

Saturday, July 27

9:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group B: Argentina vs. Iraq

9:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group C: Dominican Republic vs. Spain

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group A: New Zealand vs. USA

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group C: Uzbekistan vs. Egypt

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Group B: Ukraine vs. Morocco

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Group D: Israel vs. Paraguay

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Group A: France vs. Guinea

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Group D: Japan vs. Mali

Sunday, July 28

11:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Group A: New Zealand vs. Colombia

11:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Group C: Brazil vs. Japan

1:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Group B: Australia vs. Zambia

3:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Group C: France vs. Canada

3:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Group B: USA vs. Germany

Tuesday, July 30

9:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group C: Dominican Republic vs. Uzbekistan

9:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group C: Spain vs. Egypt

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group B: Morocco vs. Iraq

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Group B: Ukraine vs. Argentina

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Group A: New Zealand vs. France

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Group A: USA vs. Guinea

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Group D: Israel vs. Japan

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Group D: Paraguay vs. Mali

Wednesday, July 31

11:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Group C: Brazil vs. Spain

11:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Group C: Japan vs. Nigeria

1:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Group B: Australia vs. USA

1:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Group B: Zambia vs. Germany

3:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Group A: Colombia vs. Canada

3:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Group A: New Zealand vs. France

Friday, August 2

9:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Match 26: Quarterfinal

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Match 27: Quarterfinal

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Match 28: Quarterfinal

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Match 25: Quarterfinal

Saturday, August 3

9:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Match 20: Quarterfinal

11:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Match 21: Quarterfinal

1:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Match 22: Quarterfinal

3:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Match 19: Quarterfinal

Monday, August 5

Noon ET: Men’s Match 30: Semifinal

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Match 29: Semifinal

Tuesday, August 6

Noon ET: Women’s Match 24: Semifinal

3:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Match 23: Semifinal

Thursday, August 8

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Bronze Final

Friday, August 9

9:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Bronze Final

Noon ET: Men’s Gold Final

Saturday, August 10

11:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Gold Final

© Getty Images This photograph shows a golden medal displayed in La Monnaie de Paris workshops, in Paris on June 25, 2024, ahead of the upcoming 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Sport Climbing

Monday, August 6

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Combined: Semifinal (Bouldering)

7:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Speed: Qualification

Tuesday, August 6

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Combined: Semifinal (Bouldering)

7:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Speed: Qualification

Wednesday, August 7

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Combined: Semifinal (Lead)

6:35 a.m. ET: Women’s Speed: Final

Thursday, August 8

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Combined: Semifinal (Lead)

6:35 a.m. ET: Men’s Speed: Final

Friday, August 9

4:15 a.m. ET: Men’s Combined: Final

Saturday, August 10

4:15 a.m. ET: Women’s Combined: Final

Surfing

Saturday, July 27

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Round 1

5:45 p.m. ET: Women’s Round 1

Sunday, July 28

1:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Round 2

5:45 p.m. ET: Men’s Round 2

Monday, July 29

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Round 3

5:45 p.m. ET: Women’s Round 3

Tuesday, July 30

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Quarterfinals

5:45 p.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Semis, Medal Finals

Swimming

Saturday, July 27

5:00 a.m. ET: Heats: M&W 400m Free, M&W 4x100m Free & more

2:30 p.m. ET: Finals M&W 400m Free, M&W 4x100m Free

Sunday, July 28

5:00 a.m. ET: Heats: M 400m IM, W 100m Breast, & more

2:30 p.m. ET: Finals: M 400 IM, W 100m Fly, M 100m Breast

Monday, July 29

5:00 a.m. ET: Heats: W 400m IM, W 100m Back, M 800m Free

2:30 p.m. ET: Finals: W 400m IM, M 100m Back & more

Tuesday, July 30

5:00 a.m. ET: Heats: M&W 100m Free, W 1500m Free & more

2:30 p.m. ET: Finals: W 100m Back, M800m Free & more

Wednesday, July 31

5:00 a.m. ET: Heats: W 200m Breast, M 200m Back, W 200m Fly

2:30 p.m. ET: Finals W 1500m Free, M&W 100m Free & more

Thursday, August 1

5:00 a.m. ET: Heats: M 50m Free, W 200m Back & more

2:30 p.m. ET: Finals: W 200m Fly, M 200m Back & more

Friday, August 2

5:00 a.m. ET: Heats: M 100m Fly, W 800m Free & more

2:30 p.m. ET: Finals: M 50m Free, W 200m Back, M 200m IM

Saturday, August 3

5:00 a.m. ET: Heats: M&W 4x100m Medley, W 50m Free & more

2:30 p.m. ET: Finals: M 100m Fly, W 800m Free & more

Sunday, August 4

12:30 p.m. ET: Finals: W 50m Free, M&W 4x100m Medley & more

Thursday, August 8

1:30 a.m. ET: Women’s 10km Open Water

Friday, August 9

1:30 a.m. ET: Men’s 10m Open Water

Table Tennis

Saturday, July 27

9:00 a.m. ET: M&W Singles, Mixed Doubles: Early Rounds

2:00 p.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Singles: Round of 64

Sunday, July 28

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Singles: Round of 64

10:00 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles: Quarterfinals

2:00 p.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Singles: Round of 64

Monday, July 29

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Singles: Round of 64

10:00 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles: Semifinals

2:00 p.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Singles: Round of 32

Tuesday, July 30

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Singles: Round of 32

7:30 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles: Bronze/Gold Finals

Wednesday, July 31

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Singles: Round of 32

9:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Singles: Round of 16

2:00 p.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Singles: Round of 16

Thursday, August 1

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Singles: Quarterfinals

9:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Singles: Quarterfinals

2:00 p.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Singles: Quarterfinals

Friday, August 2

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Singles: Semifinals

7:30 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Singles: Semifinals

Saturday, August 3

7:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles: Bronze/Gold Finals

Sunday, August 4

7:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles: Bronze/Gold Finals

Monday, August 5

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Team: Round of 16

9:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Team: Round of 16

2:00 p.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Team: Round of 16

Tuesday, August 6

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Team: Round of 16

9:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Team: Quarterfinals

2:00 p.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Team: Quarterfinals

Wednesday, August 7

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Team: Quarterfinals

9:00 a.m. ET: Men’s & Women’s Team: Quarterfinals

2:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Team: Semifinal 1

Thursday, August 8

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Team: Semifinal 2

9:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Team: Semifinal 1

2:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Team: Semifinal 2

Friday, August 9

4:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Team: Bronze Final

9:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Team: Gold Final

Saturday, August 10

4:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Team: Bronze Final

9:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Team: Gold Final

Taekwondo

Wednesday, August 7

3:00 a.m. ET: W 49kg, M 58kg Prelims

8:30 a.m. ET: W 49 kg, M 58kg QF & SF

1:30 p.m. ET: W 49kg, M 58kg Bronze/Gold Finals

Thursday, August 8

3:00 a.m. ET: M 86kg, W 57kg Prelims

8:30 a.m. ET: M 68kh, W 57kg QF &SF

1:30 p.m. ET: M 68kg, W 57kg Bronze/Gold Finals

Friday, August 9

3:00 a.m. ET: W 67kg, M 80kg Prelims

8:30 a.m. ET: W 67kg, M 80kg QF&SF

1:30 p.m. ET: W 67kg, M 80kg Bronze/Gold Finals

Saturday, August 10

3:00 a.m. ET: M 80+kg, W 67+kg Prelims

8:30 a.m. ET: M 80+kg, W 67+kg QF & SF

1:30 p.m. ET: M 80+kg, W 67+kg Bronze/Gold Finals

Tennis

Saturday, July 27

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles First Round

8:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles First Round

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Doubles First Round

1:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Singles First Round

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Singles First Round

Sunday, July 28

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles First Round

8:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles First Round

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Doubles First Round

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Singles First Round

3:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Singles First Round

Monday, July 29

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles Second Round

6:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles Second Round

8:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles Second Round

8:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles Second Round

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Doubles Second Round

1:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Singles Second Round

3:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Singles Second Round

Tuesday, July 30

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles Second Round

8:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles Third Round

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Doubles Third Round

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Singles Second Round

3:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Singles Third Round

Wednesday, July 31

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles Third Round

7:24 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles Quarterfinal

7:45 a.m. ET: Men’s Doubles Semifinal

8:48 a.m. ET: Men’s Doubles Semifinal

9:20 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles Quarterfinal

10:12 a.m. ET: Women’s Doubles Quarterfinal

11:15 a.m. ET: Mx Doubles Quarterfinal

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Singles Third Round

3:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Singles Quarterfinal

Thursday, August 1

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles Quarterfinal

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Doubles Semifinal

6:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Doubles Semifinal

7:40 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles Quarterfinal

8:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Doubles Semifinal

9:20 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles Semifinal

11:00 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Semifinal

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Singles Quarterfinals

3:00 p.m. ET: Women’s Singles Semifinal

Friday, August 2

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Doubles Bronze Final

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles Semifinal

9:00 a.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Bronze Final

9:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles Bronze Final

1:00 p.m. ET: Men’s Singles Semifinal

3:00 p.m. ET: Mixed Doubles Gold Final

Saturday, August 3

6:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles Bronze Final

8:30 a.m. ET: Women’s Singles Gold Final

11:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Doubles Gold Final

Sunday, August 4

6:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Doubles Bronze Final

8:30 a.m. ET: Men’s Singles Gold Final

11:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Doubles Gold Final

Track & Field

Thursday, August 1

1:30 a.m. ET: Men's & Women's 20km Race Walk Finals

Friday, August 2

4:00 a.m. ET: Main: Decathlon, W 100m R1, M 1500m R1 & more

4:00 a.m. ET: Men's Hammer Throw: Qualification

4:10 a.m. ET: Women's High Jump: Qualification

4:50 a.m. ET: Decathlon: Long Jump

6:10 a.m. ET: Decathlon: Shot Put

11:40 a.m. ET: Main: Decathlon, W 800m R1, M 10K Final & more

12:00 p.m. ET: Decathlon: High Jump

12:15 p.m. ET: Women's Triple Jump: Qualification

12:55 p.m. ET: Women's Discus Throw: Qualification

2:10 p.m. ET: Men's Shot Put: Qualification

Saturday, August 3

4:00 a.m. ET: Main: Decathlon, M 100m R1 & more

4:10 a.m. ET: Men's Pole Vault: Qualification

4:55 a.m. ET: Decathlon: Discus Throw

7:40 a.m. ET: Decathlon: Pole Vault

1:00 p.m. ET: Main (Finals): W 100m, Decathlon 1500m & more

1:10 p.m. ET: Decathlon: Javelin Throw

1:30 p.m. ET: Men's Shot Put: Final

2:20 p.m. ET: Women's Triple Jump: Final

Sunday, August 4

4:00 a.m. ET: Main (Prelims): W 200m, W 400mH & more

4:20 a.m. ET: Women's Hammer Throw: Qualification

5:00 a.m. ET: Men's Long Jump: Qualification

12:30 p.m. ET: Main (Finals): M 100m, W High Jump & more

1:50 p.m. ET: Women's High Jump: Final

2:30 p.m. ET: Men's Hammer Throw: Final

Monday, August 5

4:00 a.m. ET: Main (Prelims): M 400mH, W 400m & more

4:10 a.m. ET: Men's Discus Throw: Qualification

4:40 a.m. ET: Women's Pole Vault: Qualification

12:30 p.m. ET: Main (Finals): W 800m, W 5000m & more

1:00 p.m. ET: Men's Pole Vault: Final

2:30 p.m. ET: Women's Discus Throw: Final

Tuesday, August 6

4:00 a.m. ET: Main: W 1500m R1, M 200m Rep. & more

4:20 a.m. ET: Men's Javelin Throw: Qualification

5:15 a.m. ET: Women's Long Jump: Qualification

1:00 p.m. ET: Main (Finals): W 200m, M 1500m & more

1:50 p.m. ET: Women's Hammer Throw: Final

2:10 p.m. ET: Men's Long Jump: Final

Wednesday, August 7

1:30 a.m. ET: Race Walk Mixed Relay

4:00 a.m. ET: Main (Prelims): W 100mH, M 5000m & more

4:00 a.m. ET: Men's High Jump: Qualification

4:20 a.m. ET: Women's Javelin Throw: Qualification

12:30 p.m. ET: Main: M 400m Final, M 200m SF & more

12:55 p.m. ET: Women's Pole Vault: Final

1:10 p.m. ET: Men's Triple Jump: Qualification

2:20 p.m. ET: Men's Discus Throw: Final

Thursday, August 8

4:00 a.m. ET: Main: Heptathlon, M&W 4x100m Relays R1 & more

4:20 a.m. ET: Women's Shot Put: Qualification

5:00 a.m. ET: Heptathlon: High Jump

1:00 p.m. ET: Main (Finals): M 200m, W 400mH & more

1:30 p.m. ET: Heptathlon: Shot Put

1:55 p.m. ET: Women's Long Jump: Final

2:20 p.m. ET: Men's Javelin Throw: Final

Friday, August 9

4:00 a.m. ET: Heptathlon: Long Jump

4:00 a.m. ET: Main: M 800m SF, W 100mH SF & more

5:15 a.m. ET: Heptathlon: Javelin Throw

1:00 p.m. ET: Main (Finals): Heptathlon 800m, M 400mH & more

1:40 p.m. ET: Women's Shot Put: Final

2:10 p.m. ET: Men's Triple Jump: Final

Saturday, August 10

2:00 a.m. ET: Men's Marathon

12:30 p.m. ET: Main (Finals): W 100mH, M&W 4x400m & more

1:05 p.m. ET: Men's High Jump: Final

1:35 p.m. ET: Women's Javelin Throw: Final

Sunday, August 11

2:00 am ET: Women's Marathon

Trampoline

Friday, August 2

6:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Qualification & Final

Noon ET: Men’s Qualification & Final

Triathlon

Tuesday, July 30

2:00 a.m. ET: Men’s Triathlon

Wednesday, July 31

2:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Triathlon

Monday, August 5

2:00 a.m. ET: Mixed Team Relay

Volleyball

Saturday, July 27

3:00 a.m. ET: Match 1: Men’s Pool Play

7:00 a.m. ET: Match 2: Men’s Pool Play

11:00 a.m. ET: Match 3: Men’s Pool Play

3:00 p.m. ET: Match 4: Men’s Pool Play

Sunday, July 28

3:00 a.m. ET: Match 5: Women’s Pool Play

7:00 a.m. ET: Match 6: Women’s Pool Play

11:00 a.m. ET: Match 7: Men’s Pool Play

3:00 p.m. ET: Match 8: Men’s Pool Play

Monday, July 29

3:00 a.m. ET: Match 9: Women's Pool Play

7:00 a.m. ET: Match 10: Women's Pool Play

11:00 a.m. ET: Match 11: Women's Pool Play

3:00 p.m. ET: Match 12: Women's Pool Play

Tuesday, July 30

3:00 a.m. ET: Match 13: Men's Pool Play

7:00 a.m. ET: Match 14: Men's Pool Play

11:00 a.m. ET: Match 15: Men's Pool Play

3:00 p.m. ET: Match 16: Men's Pool Play

Wednesday, July 31

3:00 a.m. ET: Match 17: Men's Pool Play

7:00 a.m. ET: Match 18: Men's Pool Play

11:00 a.m. ET: Match 19: Women's Pool Play

3:00 p.m. ET: Match 20: Women's Pool Play

Thursday, August 1

3:00 a.m. ET: Match 21: Women's Pool Play

7:00 a.m. ET: Match 22: Women's Pool Play

11:00 a.m. ET: Match 23: Women's Pool Play

3:00 p.m. ET: Match 24: Women's Pool Play

Friday, August 2

3:00 a.m. ET: Match 25: Men's Pool Play

7:00 a.m. ET: Match 26: Men's Pool Play

11:00 a.m. ET: Match 27: Men's Pool Play

3:00 p.m. ET: Match 28: Men's Pool Play

Saturday, August 3

3:00 a.m. ET: Match 29: Women's Pool Play

7:00 a.m. ET: Match 30: Women's Pool Play

11:00 a.m. ET: Match 31: Men's Pool Play

3:00 p.m. ET: Match 32: Men's Pool Play

Sunday, August 4

3:00 a.m. ET: Match 33: Women's Pool Play

7:00 a.m. ET: Match 34: Women's Pool Play

11:00 a.m. ET: Match 35: Women's Pool Play

3:00 p.m. ET: Match 36: Women's Pool Play

Monday, August 5

3:00 a.m. ET: Men's Quarterfinal 1

7:00 a.m. ET: Men's Quarterfinal 2

11:00 a.m. ET: Men's Quarterfinal 3

3:00 p.m. ET: Men's Quarterfinal 4

Tuesday, August 6

3:00 a.m. ET: Women's Quarterfinal 1

7:00 a.m. ET: Women's Quarterfinal 2

11:00 a.m. ET: Women's Quarterfinal 3

3:00 p.m. ET: Women's Quarterfinal 4

Wednesday, August 7

10:00 a.m. ET: Men's Semifinal 1

2:00 p.m. ET: Men's Semifinal 2

Thursday, August 8

10:00 a.m. ET: Women's Semifinal 1

2:00 p.m. ET: Women's Semifinal 2

Friday, August 9

10:00 a.m. ET: Men's Bronze Final

Saturday, August 10

7:00 a.m. ET: Men's Gold Final

11:15 a.m. ET: Women's Bronze Final

Sunday, August 11

7:00 a.m. ET: Women's Gold Final

Water Polo

Saturday, July 27

8:00 a.m. ET: Women’s Group A: Netherlands vs. Hungary

9:35 a.m. ET: Women's Group B: Greece vs. USA

12:30 p.m. ET: Women's Group B: Spain vs. France

2:05 p.m. ET: Women's Group A: Australia vs. China

Sunday, July 28

4:30 a.m. ET: Men's Group B: Australia vs. Spain

6:05 a.m. ET: Men's Group B: Serbia vs. Japan

9:00 a.m. ET: Men's Group A: Italy vs. USA

10:35 a.m. ET: Men's Group A: Croatia vs. Montenegro

1:30 p.m. ET: Men's Group B: France vs. Hungary

3:05 p.m. ET: Men's Group A: Romania vs. Greece

Monday, July 29

8:00 a.m. ET: Women's Group B: France vs. Italy

9:35 a.m. ET: Women's Group B: USA vs. Spain

12:30 p.m. ET: Women's Group A: China vs. Netherlands

2:05 p.m. ET: Women's Group A: Hungary vs. Canada

Tuesday, July 30

4:30 a.m. ET: Men's Group B: Australia vs. Serbia

6:05 a.m. ET: Men's Group A: Croatia vs. Italy

9:00 a.m. ET: Men's Group B: Japan vs. France

10:35 a.m. ET: Men's Group A: USA vs. Romania

1:30 p.m. ET: Men's Group A: Montenegro vs. Greece

3:00 p.m. ET: Men's Group B: Spain vs. Hungary

Wednesday, July 31

8:00 a.m. ET: Women's Group A: Netherlands vs. Australia

9:35 a.m. ET: Women's Group A: Canada vs. China

12:30 p.m. ET: Women's Group B: Italy vs. USA

2:05 p.m. ET: Women's Group B: Spain vs. Greece

Thursday, August 1

4:30 a.m. ET: Men's Group A: Greece vs. USA

6:05 a.m. ET: Men's Group B: Serbia vs. Spain

9:00 a.m. ET: Men's Group B: France vs. Australia

10:35 a.m. ET: Men's Group A: Italy vs. Montenegro

1:30 p.m. ET: Men's Group A: Romania vs. Croatia

3:05 p.m. ET: Men's Group B: Hungary vs. Japan

Friday, August 2

8:00 a.m. ET: Women's Group A: Australia vs. Canada

9:35 a.m. ET: Women's Group B: Greece vs. Italy

12:30 p.m. ET: Women's Group B: USA vs. France

2:05 p.m. ET: Women's Group A: China vs. Hungary

Saturday, August 3

4:30 a.m. ET: Men's Group B: Spain vs. Japan

6:05 a.m. ET: Men's Group A: Croatia vs. Greece

9:00 a.m. ET: Men's Group B: Australia vs. Hungary

10:35 a.m. ET: Men's Group A: Montenegro vs. USA

1:30 p.m. ET: Men's Group B: Serbia vs. France

3:05 p.m. ET: Men's Group A: Italy vs. Romania

Sunday, August 4

8:00 a.m. ET: Women's Group A: Hungary vs. Australia

9:35 a.m. ET: Women's Group B: Italy vs. Spain

12:30 p.m. ET: Women's Group A: Canada vs. Netherlands

2:05 p.m. ET: Women's Group B: France vs. Greece

Monday, August 5

6:00 a.m. ET: Men's Group B: Hungary vs. Serbia

7:35 a.m. ET: Men's Group B: Australia vs. Japan

9:10 a.m. ET: Men's Group A: Greece vs. Italy

12:30 p.m. ET: Men's Group A: Croatia vs. USA

>2:00 p.m. ET: Men's Group B: France vs. Spain

3:30 p.m. ET: Men's Group A: Romania vs. Montenegro

Tuesday, August 6

8:00 a.m. ET: Women's Quarterfinal 1

9:35 a.m. ET: Women's Quarterfinal 2

1:00 p.m. ET: Women's Quarterfinal 3

2:35 p.m. ET: Women's Quarterfinal 4

Wednesday, August 7

8:00 a.m. ET: Men's Quarterfinal 1

9:35 a.m. ET: Men's Quarterfinal 2

1:00 p.m. ET: Men's Quarterfinal 3

2:35 p.m. ET: Men's Quarterfinal 4

Thursday, August 8

7:00 a.m. ET: Women's Classification Match 1

8:35 a.m. ET: Women's Semifinal 1

Noon ET: Women's Classification Match 2

1:35 p.m. ET: Women's Semifinal 2

Friday, August 9

7:00 a.m. ET: Men's Classification Match 1

8:35 a.m. ET: Men's Semifinal 1

Noon ET: Men's Classification Match 2

1:35 p.m. ET: Men's Semifinal 2

Saturday, August 10

3:00 a.m. ET: Women's Classification Match 3

4:35 a.m. ET: Women's Bronze Final

8:00 a.m. ET: Women's Classification Match 4

9:35 a.m. ET: Women's Gold Final

1:35 p.m. ET: Men's Classification Match 3

Sunday, August 11

3:00 a.m. ET: Men's Classification Match 4

4:35 a.m. ET: Men's Bronze Final

8:00 a.m. ET: Men's Gold Final

Weightlifting

Wednesday, August 7

9:00 a.m. ET: Men’s 61kg: Snatch / Clean & Jerk

1:30 p.m. ET: Women’s 49kg: Snatch / Clean & Jerk

Thursday, August 8

9:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 59kg: Snatch / Clean & Jerk

1:30 p.m. ET: Men’s 73kg: Snatch / Clean & Jerk

Friday, August 9

9:00 a.m. ET: Men’s 89kg: Snatch / Clean & Jerk

1:30 p.m. ET: Women’s 71kg: Snatch / Clean & Jerk

Saturday, August 10

5:30 a.m. ET: Men’s 102kg: Snatch / Clean & Jerk

10:00 a.m. ET: Women’s 81kg Snatch / Clean & Jerk

2:30 p.m. ET: Men’s 102+kg: Snatch / Clean & Jerk

Sunday, August 11

5:30 a.m. ET: Women’s 81+kg: Snatch: Clean & Jerk

Wrestling

Monday, August 5

9:00 a.m. ET: Mat A: Greco-Roman 60kg Eliminations

9:00 a.m. ET: Mat B: Women’s Freestyle 68kg Eliminations

9:00 a.m. ET: Mat C: Greco-Roman 130kg Eliminations

3:00 p.m. ET: Semifinals: W 68kg Freestyle, M 130kg Greco-Roman & more

Tuesday, August 6

5:00 a.m. ET: Mat A: Greco-Roman 77kg Eliminations

5:00 a.m. ET: Mat B: Women’s Freestyle 50kg Eliminations

5:00 a.m. ET: Mat C: Greco-Roman 97kg Eliminations

12:15 p.m. ET: Finals: M 60kg Greco-Roman, W 68kg Freestyle & more

Wednesday, August 7

5:00 a.m. ET: Mat A: Greco-Roman 67k Eliminations

5:00 a.m. ET: Mat B: Women’s Freestyle 53kg Eliminations

5:00 a.m. ET: Mat C: Greco-Roman 87kg Eliminations

12:15 p.m. ET: Finals: M 77kg Greco-Roman, W 50kg Freestyle & more

Thursday, August 8

5:00 a.m. ET: Mat A: Men’s Freestyle 57kg Eliminations

5:00 a.m. ET: Mat B: Women’s Freestyle 57kg Eliminations

5:00 a.m. ET: Mat C: Men’s Freestyle 86kg Eliminations

12:15 p.m. ET: Finals: M 87kg Grego-Roman, W 53kg Freestyle & more

Viewing Guide

For the complete schedule and to plan your viewing, visit https://www.olympics.com and https://www.nbcolympics.com. These platforms provide the most up-to-date information on event times, channels, and streaming options.

Whether you're cheering for your home country or simply enjoying the incredible displays of athleticism, the 2024 Paris Olympic Games promise to be an unforgettable experience. Mark your calendars and get ready for a summer of thrilling sports action!