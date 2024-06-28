Simone Biles will not get paid to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics: Here's why

With the 2024 Paris Olympics less than a month away, excitement is mounting as we prepare for one of the most significant global sporting events. From July 26 to August 11, the world will converge on France to witness elite athletes showcase their talents. Among the stars expected to shine in Paris, Simone Biles is the only one who draws more attention, though her participation still needs to be confirmed.

The Road to Paris: Trials and Tribulations

USA Gymnastics is set to begin its trials on Thursday, where both male and female gymnasts will compete for a spot on the Olympic team. Biles is widely regarded as the favorite to secure the single automatic berth, awarded to the highest scorer over the two days of competition. However, the unpredictable nature of sports leaves room for surprises.

Biles' participation in the trials has sparked discussion, particularly around the issue of compensation. Unlike many professional athletes, gymnasts competing in the trials are not paid. Moreover, U.S. athletes do not receive payment for participating in the Olympics, though medal winners earn prize money.

© Getty Images Simone Biles practices ahead of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 26, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Sponsorships: The Financial Backbone

Despite the lack of direct compensation from the trials and the Olympics, athletes like Biles secure substantial incomes through sponsorships. Biles, one of the most marketable athletes in the world, has nine major sponsors and has collaborated with numerous brands over the years. Sponsorship deals provide the primary source of income for many Olympians, making it possible for them to continue their athletic pursuits.

In addition to sponsorships, Biles has ventured into business, including companies that sell leotards, further bolstering her financial stability.

Who is Competing at the 2024 U.S. Gymnastics Championships?

Simone Biles and Suni Lee, the two most recent Olympic all-around gold medalists, are the main attractions in the women’s field. Other notable women’s contenders include Olympic medalists Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles and two-time world medalist Shilese Jones.

The U.S. Gymnastics Championships are critical for gymnasts aiming for the 2024 Paris Olympics. With national titles and Olympic team selections on the line, the competition promises to be fierce. Each athlete will showcase their routines, striving for perfection and hoping to impress the selection committee. The stakes are high, and every performance counts.

