Ralph Lauren, the iconic American fashion brand, has again been named the official outfitter for Team USA, continuing a partnership that has spanned nine consecutive Olympic Games since 2008.

This year's unveiling of the uniforms for the Paris 2024 Olympics blends classic style, modern design, and sustainable materials, marking a significant sartorial moment for the athletes representing the United States.

© Ralph Lauren Team USA's new Olympic uniforms for Paris 2024

Opening Ceremony: Classic Elegance

For the opening ceremony on July 26, Team USA athletes will don a sophisticated ensemble designed to evoke a sense of timeless American elegance. The centerpiece of this look is a single-breasted navy wool blazer accented with red and white tipping that subtly nods to the national colors. This blazer is paired with a blue-and-white striped oxford shirt, adding a crisp, preppy touch to the uniform. Tapered jeans provide a modern silhouette, while classic suede buck shoes complete the outfit, blending comfort with style.

Closing Ceremony: Modern and Edgy

Team USA athletes will wear a more contemporary and edgy outfit for the closing ceremony on August 11. The statement piece is a moto-style jacket adorned with multiple patches, exuding a sense of adventure and dynamism. This jacket is complemented by white jeans and a classic striped Polo shirt, creating a look that Paralympic swimmer Jamal Hill described as a mix between a "cowboy tuxedo" and Formula 1 style. Kiteboarder Daniela Moroz also praised the outfit, calling it "unique and cool," as reported by USA Today.

© Ralph Lauren Team USA's new Olympic uniforms for Paris 2024

Distinctive Flag Bearer Attire

Adding to the visual spectacle, the athletes chosen as flag bearers for the opening and closing ceremonies will wear distinctive versions of these uniforms in alternate colorways. This thoughtful design choice, highlighted by CNN, ensures that these pivotal figures stand out during the parade, symbolizing leadership and pride.

© Ralph Lauren Team USA's new Olympic uniforms for Paris 2024

Versatile Villagewear Collection

Beyond the ceremonial attire, Ralph Lauren has also introduced a versatile "Villagewear" collection. This includes sporty varsity jackets, rugby shirts, color-blocked tees, and a classic American flag sweater. These pieces are designed for athletes to wear during their downtime, providing both comfort and style as they navigate the Olympic Village.

© Ralph Lauren Team USA's new Olympic uniforms for Paris 2024

Commitment to Sustainability

In line with increasing environmental awareness, Ralph Lauren's Paris 2024 collection incorporates sustainable materials. The uniforms feature recycled polyester and USA-grown Responsible Wool Standard (RWS) certified wool, among other eco-friendly fabrics. This commitment to sustainability reflects a broader trend in the fashion industry towards more responsible production practices.